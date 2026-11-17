PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers were thoroughly trounced in their Week 10 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. With a chance to make a statement, the Steelers were embarrassed by a better team.

In response, the Steelers can go one of two ways. The first is the dark side. They could give into the drubbing the Bengals handed them and let this season slip away.

Alternatively, they could flip the page on the loss and move on to their Week 11 opponent, the Philadelphia Eagles. That's the route head coach Mike McCarthy would prefer the team take. Speaking to the media during his weekly press conference, he offered some helpful advice for his team: let's move on.

"Most importantly is how we shift to Philadelphia," he said. "This needs to be one game, and it needs to stop there."

"Most importantly, learn from it," he continued. "You have the opportunity to learn and grow from every aspect of football when you just line up and practice, let alone in a game. There'll be things that happened last night that we'll be challenged again. So, let's get it on."

Putting This Loss Into Perspective

What McCarthy is proposing is exactly what the Steelers need to do. Week 10 went wrong in nearly every single capacity, but that doesn't have to define the rest of their season.

"This is part of the journey of a season," he said. "But it needs to be one game, and that'll be our approach as we prepare for Philadelphia."

The reason why this is so important is because good teams shake off their losses. No team, except for the undefeated 1972 Miami Dolphins, escapes an NFL season unblemished.

It's about how you respond to those losses that defines your season. Right now, McCarthy is doing his best to return his team to winning form.

Nov 15, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) walks off the field following a loss to the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Finding Consistency on the Road

One area the Steelers are trying to emphasize heading into Week 11 is their offense on the road. The team has had polar opposite results depending on whether they are the home or away team. That was once again in Week 10, as the Steelers were again outperformed on the road.

McCarthy singled out that issue as one they are focusing on.

"We need to win on the road. We need to play better on the road, especially on offense," he said. "Our gap between offensive performance on the road and at home is too wide."

Identifying the issue is one thing, but what about a solution? As McCarthy sees it, the ideal way forward is to prioritize the tiny details and fundamentals

"You have to keep emphasizing the little things," he explained. "That's what we'll focus on as we get ready for Philly."

Now, we'll sit back and see how the team responds in Week 11 against the Eagles.