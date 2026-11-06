Steelers' Mike McCarthy Forcing Doubters Into Believers

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have surprised many in their first eight regular-season contests. The defense is a top-10 unit, led by new defensive coordinator Patrick Graham and multiple veterans playing at an elite level.

The offense is still searching for consistency, but that hasn't stopped the Steelers from jumping out to a 6-2 record.

With the week off, the Steelers get the chance to rest, recuperate and self-scout. It's much needed, but one thing must be said. Head coach Mike McCarthy is doing exactly what he set out to do in his first season with Pittsburgh, and he's forcing all of his critics to confront the possibility that they were wrong.

Disciplined and Secure

While the Steelers haven't cracked the code for explosive plays, they are succeeding in two key areas.

One of them is discipline. The offense has been penalized a total of 23 times so far, the ninth-fewest in the NFL. In Week 8 against the Cleveland Browns, the offense was flawless in that regard. The team was flagged five times, but none of them were against the offense.

The other area is mitigating turnovers. Most of that falls on Aaron Rodgers. Aside from multiple instances where the pass hit the receiver's hands and wound up in the defender's, Rodgers has made smart decisions with the football. He has 13 touchdowns compared to five interceptions as he leads this offense.

There have been some problems with keeping possession of the ball from snap to whistle; I grant that, but this team has not turned the ball over as much as they could have. SumerSports data shows that the Steelers' offense turned the ball over eight times in eight games. They've coughed the ball up six times, but they've only surrendered possession twice.

Nov 1, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) catches a pass during the second quarter of an NFL game against the Cleveland Browns at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Getting Even More From RBs and TEs

Maybe you believe all of that is outside McCarthy's impact, but the way he has gotten more and more out of the running backs and tight ends is one of his biggest victories as head coach.

The three players who look the most improved in this offense, Jaylen Warren, Pat Freiermuth and Darnell Washington, have been with the organization for multiple seasons. They've always had recognizable talent and potential to be impact players, but McCarthy and his staff have unlocked something special.

Even as the wide receivers stumble, the other skill positions are flourishing. Running back Jaylen Warren has spent the entirety of his career splitting his time in the backfield, until this season.

Under the watchful eye of McCarthy, the offense has centered on Warren, and the results have been excellent. Through eight games, Warren has 704 rushing yards (sixth in the NFL), and his 5.92 yards per carry tops all running backs with at least 50 touches this season. Add in his 294 receiving yards, and he's pushing 1,000 all-purpose yards as the team recovers during the bye week.

The tight ends are also giving the Steelers valuable production. Both Pat Freiermuth and Darnell Washington rank among the top 25 tight ends in receiving yards. Washington is averaging 13.37 yards per reception, the 11th-best mark among tight ends.

They've also combined for seven receiving touchdowns, making them one of the most trusted targets on offense.

The Steelers are not a perfect product. They have flaws. Their lack of wide receiver depth is a concerning issue that must be addressed before the Steelers can be considered a frontrunner in the AFC.

But make no mistake, Mike McCarthy is transforming more doubters into believers by the day.