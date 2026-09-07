Mississippi State QB Should Have Steelers’ Attention

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers enter the 2026 season with four quarterbacks on the roster, signaling to the rest of the NFL that they greatly value the two youngest QBs on the roster.

But despite the talents of Drew Allar and Will Howard, the Steelers are one of the many organizations keeping close tabs on the current crop of NCAA quarterbacks. It’s a yearly tradition for the NFL to get overly excited about a group of college prospects, only to see them fall back to earth or return to the NCAA instead of joining the league.

That is certainly a possibility once again, but this quarterback class is riddled with talent and franchise-leading potential. One player in particular should have the Steelers’ attention, and that is Mississippi State sophomore Kamario Taylor.

Taylor Does It All

The Mississippi State Bulldogs took on a far inferior opponent in their opener, taking down the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks by a final score of 62-13.

But it was clear that the Macon native has every tool in his toolkit, and he didn’t even need to play the full game to dominate. He finished the contest 22-of-34 passing, throwing four touchdowns and compiling 354 yards in the process. He also rushed eight times for 59 more yards and an additional score.

The stats jump off the page, but it was the way he dominated that stood out even more. The 6’4”, 230-pound quarterback did everything. He showed off a cannon of an arm, including a game-long pass of 70 yards. The way he rifled the ball screamed “NFL quarterback,” and he had that needed zip that NFL coaches love to talk about. He also possessed a bit of touch and accuracy on other throws, with one red-zone touchdown pass having a nice bit of loft to it.

He’s an elite athlete in addition to his strong arm. He can evade a collapsing pocket and pick up yards with his legs, and the Bulldogs used plenty of play-actions and roll outs to get Taylor on the run before he threw. Even on the move, the velocity on the ball was noticeably fast.

And then there was just how difficult he was to bring down in the pocket. One play in particular stood out. The play broke down, and the Warhawks' defense had Taylor surrounded. He broke multiple tackles and escaped the pocket before picking up the first down.

It was a beautiful season debut for Taylor, and he has put himself on everyone’s radar. If he wasn’t already there.

Sep 5, 2026; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Kamario Taylor (1) passes the ball during the first quarter against the Louisiana Monroe Warhawks at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Steelers Might Have to Wait a While

The Steelers, and the rest of the NFL for that matter, might have to wait a long time for Taylor to enter the NFL.

The sophomore is only 19 years old, and won’t turn 20 until February of 2027.

He’s also playing in just his second collegiate season. His youth and remaining eligibility are certainly factors in making any decisions. Add in the increasing monetary value of NIL money, and Taylor might easily be convinced to stay in college for another season or two.

While the league waits for Taylor’s season to unfold, the Bulldogs QB has made quite the first impression in 2026. He might not become a 2027 NFL Draft prospect, but he should have the Steelers’ attention.

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