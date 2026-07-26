Mr. Beast Joins Steelers to Make Fan's Dream Come True

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers just teamed up with the most popular YouTuber on the planet. Mr. Beast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, made his way to Pittsburgh to join up with the Steelers and help support a fan by making his dream come true.

In a video titled "We Helped 100 Kids Fight Cancer," Mr. Beast joins a variety of celebrities such as LeBron James, Speed, KSI, Sketch, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, and many others. At around the six-minute mark of the video, Mr. Beast is on a plane headed toward Pittsburgh, where he joins the Steelers to help Jeremiah.

Donaldson meets up with quarterback Will Howard and linebacker Payton Wilson to go through drills at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. Wilson and Howard then hoist Jeremiah onto their shoulders after catching a pass from Howard.

Donaldson joined his own charitable organization, Beast Philanthropy, with Stand Up to Cancer, Amgen and St. Baldrick’s Foundation. LeBron James Family Foundation also joined in to help.

The Steelers continue to make an impact in the community with the help of the NFL and their players. Charities like the American Heart Association, Art Rooney Scholarship Fund, Crucial Catch, Catholic Youth Association, UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh, Chuck Noll Foundation, The Heyward House and many, many others are programs they support.

"Every year, more than 105,000 kids around the world lose their lives to cancer," Donaldson said in the video. "But behind every life that is saved is an army of doctors, researchers, volunteers and organizations like St. Baldrick's, where heroes and volunteers shave their heads in solidarity with kids fighting cancer."

At the end of the vide, Donaldson makes a $6.5 million donation to Stand Up to Cancer.

Mr. Beast's YouTube channel is constantly making donations and showing support to people like this. Donaldson has 509 million subscribers on his YouTube account, with another $30.1 million on his Beast Philanthropy page, and while he has tons of popular videos like "Last to Leave Grocery Store, Wins $250,000" and "$456,000 Squid Games In Real Life!" he's also got plenty of others like "Beast Games: Charity Edition" and "We Built Lifesaving Clinics Around The World."

As for Howard and Wilson, it's just another reason to want to root for them. Howard isn't even the team's starting quarterback, but has certainly taken on the role as the Aaron Rodgers successor off the field and in the locker room. Wilson continues to show why he's an evolving leader on the roster.

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