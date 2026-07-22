Ben Roethlisberger Says What We're Thinking About Steelers QB Battle

PITTSBURGH -- As the Pittsburgh Steelers begin their training camp, one of the most fascinating competitions is the one at backup quarterback. Aaron Rodgers aims to make his final NFL season a memorable one, but the Steelers don't have the rest of the depth chart behind him figured out.

The Steelers will let veteran Mason Rudolph and youngsters Drew Allar and Will Howard battle it out for two spots on the roster. Unless they opt for a "phantom injury" situation to keep all four around, the organization faces a difficult choice with no clear answer.

That is, unless you ask former Steelers quarterback and two-time Super Bowl winner Ben Roethlisberger. On a recent episode of his Footbahlin' podcast, Big Ben made his feelings on the quarterback situation perfectly clear.

"You want to have two young guys because one of those could be your potential quarterback of the next five to 10 years," he said. "Potentially, I'm not saying either one is or isn't a franchise guy, but could be. I think the smartest thing is to keep those two guys because I think Aaron says he's done after this year."

Roethlisberger Urges Steelers Not to Put All Their Eggs in One Basket

For Roethlisberger, it's a numbers game. The Steelers could opt to keep a more experienced player behind Rodgers, but that's not his preferred option. In his opinion, the Steelers have to hedge their bets and keep both Allar and Howard on the roster while they figure out if either could become a starter in the NFL.

"I think that's the smartest move because if you dealt one of them and kept Mason and Player A, whoever it may be, you're putting a lot of eggs in that one basket," he explained. "Now, if you have two young guys, they're only a year apart, very similar in styles, now you're like 'We can put half our eggs in this basket, half in this basket, see how they do, let them compete."

Apr 23, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers former quarterback Ben Roethlisberger waves a Terrible Towel during the 2026 NFL Draft at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Should Steelers Follow Ben's Advice?

Roethlisberger has never quite been a fan of Rudolph. He wasn't when the Steelers drafted Rudolph as a potential successor to him in 2018. Now, he's still not sold on Rudolph helping the Steelers.

Should the organization listen?

If you've read anything I've written or said on the All Steelers Talk podcast, you know I am in complete agreement with Big Ben. The Steelers have their starter in Rodgers. If he's not available or struggles, the team's hopes are dashed. Rudolph won't save their season, and unless Allar or Howard are the next franchise guy, they won't be able to either.

But those young quarterbacks could still develop into starters, and the 2026 campaign might be pivotal in that progression. That can only happen, however, if the team cuts ties with Mason Rudolph.

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