Ravens CB Gives Steelers’ Aaron Rodgers Bulletin Board Material

With Aaron Rodgers' future both in the NFL and with the Pittsburgh Steelers up in the air heading into the team's Week 18 AFC North title game, a member of the Baltimore Ravens' secondary is hoping to send the 42-year-old home on a sour note.

While speaking with the media this week, Marlon Humphrey lauded Rodgers' performance against his Ravens squad in Week 14 before stating that he's looking for revenge and would like to send him home early.

“That first game we were like, ‘He done turned the clock back,’” Humphrey said, according to the team’s official website. “He hadn’t been that spot on, but he threw some great passes. He really etched himself into the rivalry well.

"We have to match that tempo. He’s going to come out there and give his guys great opportunities to get the ball and put it in places where it’s very hard to defend. It doesn’t matter who you’re guarding, who’s out there, you’ve got to be on your p’s and q’s. Great player, but we would definitely like to have his last memory be a negative one.”

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) fires off a pass during the first half of an NFL football game at Huntington Bank Field, Dec. 28, 2025, in Cleveland, Ohio. | Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Rodgers' Comments on Future

Rodgers reflected on his lone year in Pittsburgh this week as well and discussed what options lie ahead of him this offseason, whether it be retirement, returning to the Steelers or perhaps even looking for a different team in 2026.

"Listen, I'm thinking about this week, but obviously I'm 42 years old, and I'm on a one-yeardeal, so you know what the situation is. Whenever the season ends, I'll be a free agent, so that will give me a lot of options if I still want to play. I mean, not a lot of options, but there'll be options, I would think maybe one or two if I decide I still want to play," Rodgers said. "But I've enjoyed this experience, and everybody in Pittsburgh has been fantastic to me on and off the field, and it's really what I was hoping for, for this experience was it's been even better than I was hoping."

He appeared rather firm when stating that the 2025 campaign would be his last in the NFL while appearing on "The Pat McAfee Show" back in June shortly after signing with the Steelers, stating "I'm pretty sure this is it," but the door appears to be open for another go at a Super Bowl ring next season should he feel short this time around.

Stakes of Ravens' Matchup

Pittsburgh's impending showdown with Baltimore at Acrisure Stadium is easily among the biggest regular season games for both squads, as the winner will take home the division and secure the No. 4 seed in the AFC playoff picture while the latter won't make the field altogether.

The Steelers had a chance to make this meeting between the two teams carry zero stakes, but they squandered that opportunity upon losing on the road to the Cleveland Browns in Week 17.

Now, Rodgers and Pittsburgh are hoping for a bounce-back performance against a Ravens team that they defeated by a score of 27-22 in Week 14.

Without DK Metcalf on the field as he serves the final game of his suspension for a fan altercation at Ford Field in Week 16, the Steelers are going to have to get the offense going after a rough performance in Cleveland.

Depending on how the contest's outcome, Rodgers' storyline will be an interesting one to follow during the offseason. If Pittsburgh wins and he decides to play another year, it feels like there's a pretty good chance he'll be back with the team in 2026.

Should the Steelers fall at the hands of the Ravens, however, who knows what'll happen with Rodgers or throughout the entire organization if a shake-up of sorts occurs in the wake of another potential late-season collapse.

Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!