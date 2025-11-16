Steelers Still Waiting on Aaron Rodgers Update
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers played the entirety of the second half against the Cincinnati Bengals without starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The 41-year-old quarterback exited the field and headed directly to the locker room after the team's final offensive drive of the first half.
The Steelers played the rest of the game with backup Mason Rudolph at quarterback. The team rode out a consistent team effort to a 34-12 victory over Cincinnati and a 6-4 record. They now maintain at least a two-game lead over the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC North division title race.
The news on Rodgers is still a mystery after the game. Head coach Mike Tomlin spoke to the media following the win and shared the little information he had on Rodgers' injury status.
"Aaron's obviously out with a wrist injury," he stated. "It'll be evaluated in the morning and I'll give you guys more information there."
Later asked to specify, Tomlin clarified that it was the left, non-throwing wrist of Rodgers that was injured in the game.
What Rodgers' Absence Means to Steelers
The Steelers are hoping that any injury to Rodgers' wrist is a short-term one that won't keep him out too long. The team is pursuing a division title and a playoff victory, and the best path to achieving it is having the four-time NFL MVP under center.
In the meantime, the team has veteran Mason Rudolph and rookie Will Howard as their options under center. Rudolph was excellent in relief of Rodgers, completing 12 of 16 passes for 127 yards and a touchdown pass thrown to running back Kenneth Gainwell.
If Rodgers can't go in the coming weeks, Rudolph has the staff's trust to guide the team.
Excited About the Win
While the status of Rodgers is up in the air, the 41-year-old QB was excited that his team was able to finish strong and capture the victory. Tomlin said he spoke briefly to Rodgers after the game, and while he wasn't able to ask him about his wrist, he shared that his starting QB was focused on the Steelers getting their sixth win of the season.
"He was excited about the win," Tomlin stated. "I just talked to him, but that's all we talked about. We didn't talk about his injury, we talked about the significance of the win."
