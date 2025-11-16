Steelers Offense Gets Last-Second Injury News vs. Bengals
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers head into their Week 11 matchup vs. the Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadum with some late injury news that will bolster their offense.
Guard Isaac Semaulo is not on the inactives list ahead of the Steelers battle with their divisional foe and warmed up prior to the game, putting him in line to start again at left guard.
Recent Injury Problems for Seumalo
Seumalo suffered a pectoral injury on the final drive in the first half of the 35-25 home loss to the Green Bay Packers in Week 8.
He was active for the 27-20 home win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 9, but also departed that game early as well, leaving early in the second half with that pectoral injury.
Seumalo didn't play at all in the 25-10 road loss to the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium in Week 10, with Spencer Anderson starting in place of him at left guard. Anderson had taken over from Seumalo in both the Packers and Colts games that he left early.
His return from injury is surprising, as he was a limited participant in practice on both Nov. 12 and Nov. 13, then didn't practice at all on Nov. 14, just two days before this game.
Seumalo has dealt with pectoral injuries before in his career, missing four games last season for the Steelers with the injury.
How the Steelers Offensive Line Looks vs. the Bengals
The Steelers should have a fully healthy, starting offensive line against the Bengals. This includes Broderick Jones at left tackle, Seumalo at left guard, Zach Frazier at center, Mason McCormick at right guard and Troy Fautanu at right tackle.
Pittsburgh's offensive line struggled with defensive pressure against the Chargers, as they allowed five quarterback hits and three sacks on quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
The Steelers will face a Bengals team that ranks last in defense in the NFL, allowing the most yards, rushing yards and points per game of any team.
Cincinnati also doesn't have star defensive end Trey Hendrickson, who is out with a hip and pelvis injury.
Seumalo and His Tenure With the Steelers
Seumalo joined the Steelers on a three-year, $24 million contract on March 18, 2023. He spent his first seven seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles from 2016-22, where he started 60 of his 81 games.
He started all 17 games at guard in 2023 for the Steelers, 13 games in 2024 and then all seven games this season, for 37 contests total.
His play in 2024 earned him a Pro Bowl appearance, his first in his long, NFL career.
