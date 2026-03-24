A.J. Hawk Shares Aaron Rodgers Texts About Steelers

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers still do not have a starting quarterback for the 2026 season.

As the Steelers make their preparations for the 2026 NFL Draft, they are waiting on the decision of Aaron Rodgers. The 42-year-old is still debating whether or not to return for a 22nd NFL campaign, and the Steelers are caught in the middle.

Rodgers and the organization have to make progress in order to get him to return for 2026, but that isn't stopping his former teammates from encouraging him to come back. That includes one of his Green Bay Packers teammates and member of The Pat McAfee Show, A.J. Hawk. The former Packers linebacker said on a recent episode that he's been encouraging Rodgers, unsuccessfully, to return to Pittsburgh for one more year under new head coach Mike McCarthy.

"No joke, I've been sending him texts," he said. "Telling him, 'Hey, Aaron you gotta go back, you need to go play for Pittsburgh, you need to play for Big Mike.' He'll either say 'shut up,' or nothing."

Steelers Keep Waiting

While the answer is not quite what the Steelers wanted to hear, they continue to wait for Rodgers to make a call. At this point, it's clear that it's Pittsburgh or retirement for him, but he's taking his time deciding.

If he can replicate 2025, it's hard to envision why he wouldn't want to return. Even in a much less mobile version of himself, Rodgers managed to collect 3,337 passing yards, throwing for 24 touchdowns and just seven interceptions. With McCarthy's focus on offensive now in charge, the idea is that life would be easier for the veteran QB in this new-look Steelers offense.

In the meantime, the Steelers have made no backup plans as they have just Will Howard and Mason Rudolph under contract for 2026. It's Rodgers or nothing for Pittsburgh, just as it's Pittsburgh or nothing for Rodgers.

Jul 31, 2025; Canton, Ohio, USA; Green Bay Packers former linebacker A.J. Hawk is interviewed by ESPN television personality Pat McAfee (not pictured) live outside of of the Professional Football Hall of Fame before the Detroit Lions and the Los Angeles Chargers play at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Hawk and Rodgers' Bond Goes Way Back

The relationship between Hawk and Rodgers goes back 20 years. The two played together for nine seasons in Green Bay from 2006 to 2014, highlighted by their Super Bowl championship in 2011.

In the decade since being teammates, the two have remainded close friends. Rodgers has been a frequent guest on The Pat McAfee Show as well since the program's debut, giving the duo even more time to rehash the glory days.

Still, it hasn't been enough for Hawk to persuade Rodgers' decision making. There's no one who can impress upon the future Hall of Fame quarterback, who marches to the beat of his own drum own his own time.

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter for the latest news and updates on the Pittsburgh Steelers