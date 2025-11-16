Cory Trice's Run With Steelers Takes Another Blow
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers may be nearing the end of their Cory Trice Jr. experiment, and as much as they want the young cornerback to work out, it doesn't seem like it's going to.
The Steelers had to start the promising cornerback on Injured Reserve this season after suffering a hamstring injury that kept him out most of training camp and the entire preseason. The injury looked healthy and Trice was set to return to practice, opening his 21-day window.
That 21-day window is closing quickly, and Trice still isn't back. Chances are, he's not going to be.
Trice suffered a knee injury during just his second practice on the field and has not been able to practice since. He came into Week 11 against the Cincinnati Bengals listed as questionable, but was ruled out, leaving nearly no more time for him to return.
Pittsburgh has until Wednesday, Nov. 19 to activate him to their 53-man roster, and if they chose not to, he'll revert back to IR for the remainder of the season, ending his third year in the NFL.
Trice's Time Over?
It sure seems like the Steelers won't ever get to see what they have in their former seventh-round pick. Trice came into the NFL as a player with a ton of talent but plenty of injury history. In his rookie season, he tore his ACL during training camp.
Last year, he suffered a hamstring injury that kept him out of most of the year. This year, the Steelers brought in extra help to make Trice prove himself and he's missed the entire season with injuries.
The Steelers know what they have too. Defensive coordinator Teryl Austin made it known before the season that Trice was good enough to play but needed to stay healthy in order to be a part of the future.
"He is an NFL corner," Austin told local media. "That guy can play in this league. I don't think there's any doubt of that. It's just a matter of him being available."
Well, the knee injury may be the step backward that Trice doesn't recover from.
At some point, the Steelers need to move in a different direction. Trice has a ton of skill, but if he can't stay on the field, he isn't valuable. Pittsburgh may bring that into consideration this offseason when deciding how to approach their cornerback room.
Right now, it wouldn't be surprising if Trice isn't part of that group because of all the injuries.
