NFL Insider Hitting Panic Button on Steelers
PITTSBURGH -- The most recent game for the Pittsburgh Steelers did not go as planned for the team. On a national stage, the Steelers were no match for the Los Angeles Chargers, getting blown out at SoFi Stadium.
The result has left many people wondering about the future for the Steelers season, including Dan Graziano of ESPN. A regular contributor to ESPN's Get Up, he took to the show to express his level of panic that the Steelers should be having at this point in the season. Graziano provided his number on a 1 to 10 basis, giving the Steelers the highest possible score, indicating a high level of panic.
Graziano Hits The Panic Button
"[It's a] 10. But look, don't be offended. I just don't think they're very good," Graziano said. "I understand they're 5-4. They've lost three of their last four. They looked awful offensively against the Chargers on Sunday night."
He then spoke about why he believes the team is unlikely to be able to recover from the point they have found themselves in at this point in the year.
"I think this is a limited-ceiling offense with a bunch of tight ends and an old quarterback, and it's a defense that's a lot worse than people are used to." Graziano said.
How the Steelers Got Here
Football is a heavily segmented game that relies on all the facets of it to work in unison in order to succeed overall, and the Steelers just have not been able to put it all together simultaneously in recent weeks. With a 1-3 record in their last four games, the Steelers will have a tough task ahead to retain the division lead or finish in a wild card spot.
The Baltimore Ravens are surging upwards and could challenge the Steelers for the division soon, with the two teams still yet to face each other. The Steelers will likely need to win at least one of their two matchups against the Ravens to win the division, and their current trajectory does not bode well for a berth into the playoffs via the Wild Card.
With one of the easier schedules left across the league, the Steelers should probably be fine sneaking into the playoffs, but the chance they get the playoff win they have been waiting for is unlikely. If they fail to win a playoff game this season, their win drought will continue to be the main ire of Steelers fans worldwide.
