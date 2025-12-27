Meet Steelers New Veteran CB

The Pittsburgh Steelers made a signing in order to bolster their roster as they enter the road to the playoffs.

With two regular season games to go and a decent shot at a tough wild card game, the team has added cornerback Tre Flowers to the roster in order to boost a thin secondary room. With injuries and releases plaguing the cornerback room, the Steelers added Flowers to the roster ahead of their matchup against the Browns.

Flowers spoke with the media, addressing how he believes he fits into helping the team down the stretch.

Flowers Answers To The Media Scrum

First, Flowers was asked about how it felt joining a team with playoff hopes and how he could make an impact there.

"Best situation being, like I said, I want to help a team win, help a team get to the Super Bowl again, and that's my goal." Flowers said.

He then addressed what it is like joining a team that is veteran heavy. Flowers is 30 years old and joins a team full of many older players.

"Definitely. You know, just, like I say, getting to talk football, being around football, I'll always be like this the rest of my life, so just cherishing the moments." Flowers said.

As being a mid-season addition is always a tough place to be in, Flowers was asked about joining with two games remaining plus any possible playoff games, and was questioned on his game-readiness.

"I always pride myself on just trying to stay, so I always try to start fresh, and that's exactly how I attack it here. This defense is a little different than all the other places I've been, so I guess this would be a little bit more of a challenge. I'm ready for it."

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Tre Flowers (37) helps prevent a potential touchdown pass to Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Latreal Jones (85) during fourth quarter action. The Jacksonville Jaguars hosted the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at EverBank Stadium for the Jaguars second preseason game of the season Saturday, August 17, 2024. The Jaguars came away with a 20 to 7 victory over the Buccaneers. [Bob Self/Florida Times-Union] | Bob Self/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

How Flowers Fits Into The Roster

Flowers joins a room that features James Pierre, Joey Porter Jr. as well as Brandin Echols and Asante Samuel Jr in backup roles.

Across parts of eight seasons, Flowers has four interceptions and five forced fumbles in 97 games. Flowers has made 44 starts and has made two appearances this season. Both appearances this year came as a Detroit Lion, as he played during Week 6 and Week 8 for the Lions, appearing on special teams. He began the 2025 offseason with the Chicago Bears, being released during final roster cuts ahead of the 2025 regular season.

