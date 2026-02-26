Dark Horse WR Could Be Steelers First-Round Option

The Pittsburgh Steelers, in an effort to finally quench their need for another wide receiver, are widely expected to address the position early in the NFL Draft.

The most common names linked to Pittsburgh in that regard as it sits at No. 21 in the first round are Washington's Denzel Boston and Texas A&M's KC Concepcion, though a new name may be creeping into that discussion.

Fresh off a national title, Indiana's Omar Cooper Jr. stock appears to be rising with the NFL combine underway, and his potential fit with the Steelers could make him a darkhorse candidate to land with the team on Day 1.

Indiana's Omar Cooper Jr. (3) is tackled by Miami's Romanas O.J. Frederique Jr. (29) during the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Cooper's Profile as a Prospect

After redshirting as a true freshman in 2022, Cooper posted 267 yards and two touchdowns on 18 catches over nine games in 2023.

He then became a focal point of the Hoosiers' offense upon Curt Cignetti's arrival as head coach in 2024, logging 594 yards and seven touchdowns on 28 catches while the program made its first-ever College Football Playoff appearance.

With Fernando Mendoza, the presumptive No. 1 overall pick in this year's draft, having transferred to Indiana ahead of the 2025 campaign, Cooper put up his best collegiate season with 937 yards and a whopping 13 touchdowns on 69 catches in 16 contests.

Though 591 of his 764 offensive snaps came from the slot this past season, per Pro Football Focus, Cooper almost exclusively lined up on the outside the prior two campaigns, highlighting his versatility.

One of the 22-year-old's defining traits is his ability to pick up yards after the catch, as is his propensity to create separation downfield with his speed with a wide catch radius and strong hands.

Why Cooper Jr. is Perfect for Steelers

With just about no options at receiver beyond DK Metcalf unless Roman Wilson puts all the pieces together in 2026, Cooper could step in as a immediate starter and become a building block of a Steelers offense that desperately needs one.

The luxury of potentially adding Cooper to the roster is the fact that he can move around and burn defenses either from the inside or the outside while also making plays happen with the ball in his hands.

Whether it's in the short, intermediate or deep areas of the field, Cooper established himself as a reliable target at all levels and is the type of player that Mike McCarthy could scheme a significant amount of touches for on a game-to-game basis.

Pittsburgh isn't going to find as dynamic of an option at receiver late in the first round than Cooper, and if he's still on the board once it's on the clock, it feels like a perfect match.

