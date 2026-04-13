Dexter Lawrence Could Make Steelers Life Difficult

PITTSBURGH -- Chances are, the Pittsburgh Steelers aren't trying to pull off a trade for Dexter Lawrence. The New York Giants defensive tackle probably has a price tag too high for Pittsburgh, leaving him an option for others, but not for the Steelers.

Two of those other options may be the Steelers' rivals, though. And if Pittsburgh isn't the ones welcoming Lawrence to the AFC North, they may watch their opponents do it before the end of the offseason.

According to NFL Media's Kevin Patra, there's a list of potential landing spots for Lawrence this offseason. Two of those two teams, the Steelers are very familiar with and would be bringing in Lawrence to try to retake the division title with a blockbuster trade for a Pro Bowl defender.

Those teams are the Baltimore Ravens and the Cincinnati Bengals.

"The club is also top-heavy with contracts and might not love the idea of shelling out for a player turning 29 years old. But after losing ﻿﻿Trey Hendrickson﻿﻿, the defense could use an upfield force. Pairing Lawrence with free-agent veteran ﻿﻿Jonathan Allen﻿﻿ would immediately upgrade a problem area for Cincy’s defense a year ago. The postseason comments from Bengals stars underscored the need to improve the defense in 2026. Making a big play for Lawrence might be out of character for Mike Brown’s club, but it would certainly make ﻿﻿Joe Burrow﻿﻿ and ﻿﻿Ja'Marr Chase﻿﻿ happy," Patra writes.

"Trading for Lawrence would give them another pass-rush force to play with under new HC Jesse Minter. After Baltimore struggled to get after the quarterback, a duo of Hendrickson and Lawrence would make the Ravens' front exponentially more menacing," he added about the Ravens.

Steelers Could Welcome Dexter Lawrence to AFC North

Maybe the last thing the Steelers want to hear right now is that Lawrence could be joining the AFC North. The team already avoided one of the biggest names coming to their rival when Maxx Crosby was sent back to the Las Vegas Raiders and replaced with Trey Hendrickson. And at that point, at least Pittsburgh was used to Hendrickson.

What they don't want to is to have a former Defensive Player of the Year candidate, two-time All-Pro and three-time Pro Bowler helping the Ravens retake the AFC North crown of help the Bengals become a playoff contender again.

In this league, though, you don't get to choose what your opponents are doing, just how you respond. Luckily, the Steelers have a star center in Zach Frazier and some youthful guards with upside in Mason McCormick, Spencer Anderson and Brock Hoffman.

Now, they just need them to step up to the plate. If a deal goes through. Which the Steelers will be hoping does not happen, and that one of the other six teams on Patra's list pull off a trade instead.

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