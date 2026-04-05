Former Safety Excited For New Team After Rough Year With Steelers

Kyle Dugger's stint with the Pittsburgh Steelers was short-lived after he arrived from the New England Patriots at the trade deadline last season, and he's looking forward to his next opportunity, which will also come in the AFC North.

Dugger just signed a one-year deal with the Cincinnati Bengals, and he stated that he's thankful for his impending fresh start after a couple of admittedly rough seasons in a row.

“Fresh start and a new opportunity. I’m excited for it,” Dugger said, per the team’s official website. “It’s been a rough two years. I’m thankful where I am.”

Dugger was brought in amidst a slew of injuries at the safety position in Pittsburgh, but the move didn't quite work out as hoped.

Nov 16, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers safety Kyle Dugger (29) intercepts the ball against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Dugger's Steelers Stint

Once DeShon Elliott went down with a season-ending knee injury in Week 8 as Jabrill Peppers dealt with a quadriceps injury while Chuck Clark was fighting an illness, Pittsburgh sent a sixth-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft for Dugger and a 2026 seventh-rounder.

Dugger played a whopping 81 total snaps in his first game as a Steeler alongside Jalen Ramsey, who moved to safety from cornerback, and handled a rather full workload through Week 13.

He did log 78 snaps in Week 16, but he played 51 and 55 in Weeks 15 and 17 before that count dwindled all the way down to 34 in Week 18 and 35 in Pittsburgh's Wild Card round loss to the Houston Texans.

Dugger started all nine games he played for the Steelers and recorded 42 tackles with a sack and two interceptions, including a pick-six, but it's clear that he was falling out of favor as his tenure with the team neared its conclusion.

How Steelers' Safeties Stack Up Without Dugger

Not only has Dugger left Pittsburgh this offseason, but Clark recently signed with the Detroit Lions while Peppers remains a free agent.

It's no surprise that there's been a lot of roster turnover with a new staff, including defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, in place.

Perhaps no group on the defensive side of the ball has a different look and feel than safety, though, as the Steelers signed both Pittsburgh native Jaquan Brisker and Darnell Savage to one-year deals while Elliott is set to return from his injury.

A reunion with Dugger never felt like it was in the cards, especially once Mike Tomlin stepped down and the organization essentially brought in his replacement(s).

Now, though, Pittsburgh will be tasked with facing off against Dugger twice during the 2026 campaign in what should be uber-competitive contests between the two division foes.

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