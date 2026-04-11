Steelers Have Growing First-Round Option

As much attention as wide receiver, offensive guard and safety have received as the top options for the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, another position could be gaining steam.

The Steelers have done an admirable job of filling their roster holes this offseason, but they have yet to add a single offensive tackle thus far outside of bringing back Jack Driscoll, who's likely ticketed for a practice squad spot.

It helps that it has 12 picks to work with, but considering its situation on the left side of the line in particular, it would behoove Pittsburgh to select a tackle at No. 21 overall, or perhaps earlier if it trades up.

Left Tackle is a Huge Question Mark

Between Broderick Jones and Dylan Cook, there are a long list of reasons to be concerned about the Steelers' blindside protection in 2026.

For Jones, it's mostly a question of his health and durability after suffering a serious neck injury in Week 12 against the Chicago Bears.

He was seen on the field with the rest of the team during Phase 1 of Pittsburgh's offseason program under new head coach Mike McCarthy, but that's not nearly enough to quell all of the doubts about his status moving forward.

General manager Omar Khan told reporters at the annual league meetings that Jones is, "starting to do more and more," which came before the start of Phase 1, but it's really all a waiting and guessing game at this point.

Jones is also heading into what's effectively the final season of his rookie contract since it appears unlikely that the organization will pick up his fifth-year option.

Cook, who was the Steelers' starting left tackle for the final five weeks of the 2025 campaign as well as their Wild Card round playoff loss to the Houston Texans, played well during the first regular season opportunity of his career, allowing only one sack in 289 snaps at left tackle per Pro Football Focus, but that sample size is far too small to draw any concrete conclusions from.

Nov 28, 2025; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Utah Utes offensive lineman Caleb Lomu (71) gets ready before the snap during the second half against the Kansas Jayhawks at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Could Steelers Realistically Take an OT on Day 1?

If Pittsburgh were willing to package several picks and try to climb up the board, perhaps it could do with the intention of landing a prospect such as Georgia's Monroe Freeling or Utah's Spencer Fano, with the latter also being a candidate to slide inside to guard.

Assuming the Steelers stay at No. 21, however, than Alabama's Kadyn Proctor, who may also be best suited to start off as a guard before later moving back to tackle, as well as Utah's Caleb Lomu and Clemson's Blake Miller would be the top names to watch at the position.

For Pittsburgh, it's really a discussion of whether it thinks it has enough talent on the left side of the offensive line to allow the team to be competitive and reach its ceiling in 2026.

If they think they do, than wide receiver or safety may very well end up being the pick for the Steelers.

If the answer to that question is no, though, than it comes down to selecting a guard or tackle, with several prospects potentially being capable of playing either.

Because Pittsburgh should be able to find quality talent at its other areas of need on Days 2 and 3 more easily than tackle, that could raise the odds of it addressing the position on Day 1 in turn.

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