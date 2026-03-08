Former Aaron Rodgers WR Officially Becomes Available for Steelers

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have a glaring need at wide receiver going into the 2026 season. With just three players at the position under contract, it's obvious what the most pressing need on the offensive side of the ball is.

That's why the Steelers are expected to make a splash when the new league year and free agency begin. The position group has a players expected to break the bank, but there's one perfect fit who has officially hit free agency and won't cost as much as top options like Jauan Jennings and Alec Pierce.

The Green Bay Packers havve not come to an agreement with pass-catcher Romeo Doubs, meaning he will begin courting offers from around the league. That's huge news for the Steelers, as they now can build their pitch for the receiver who best fits their needs.

Why Doubs Makes So Much Sense for Steelers

Behind DK Metcalf, the Steelers have no viable receiving options. Metcalf hauled in 59 receptions for 850 yards and six touchdowns. His 850 yards accounted for just over 25% of the team's entire receiving yards in 2025. That wouldn't be a huge issue, but the remaining players on the roster at his position accounted for next to nothing.

Roman Wilson enters his third season in the NFL, and despite being a third-round pick, he's accumulated just 12 receptions and two touchdowns in his career. Behind him is Pro Bowl special teams player Ben Skowronek. He pitched in an additional six receptions and one touchdown in 2025. He's a huge part of the special teams unit, but he's not a factor on offense.

The Steelers need a number two and number three receiver. They'll acquire one of those in the first few rounds of the 2026 NFL Draft, but that still leaves an open slot.

Doubs can come in and fill either role with great confidence. He comes with 59 games of NFL experience and just under 2,500 career receiving yards. Last season with the Packers, he hauled in 55 receptions for 724 yards on 85 targets. He also recorded six touchdowns, which is the second time in four seasons that he's surpassed five touchdown receptions.

He's not a number-one receiver, but he does several things extremely well. He has great size at 6'2", but he also possesses a consistent ability to create separation. He can absorb physicality at the line of scrimmage, and he can also stretch the field. That's how he worked his way up as one of the Packers' best receivers in 2025.

Jan 10, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs (87) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Chicago Bears during the first half of an NFC Wild Card Round game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Can Steelers Land Doubs?

The hope is that Doubs slides down the list of the NFL's most coveted receivers. In addition to players like Jennings and Pierce, veterans like Christian Kirk, Mike Evans and Tyreek Hill, plus exciting wideouts like Rashid Shaheed and Darnell Mooney are all available.

The Steelers will keep tabs on all of them, but the ideal target remains Doubs. The question is, how much will it actually cost?

Luckily for the Steelers, they have one of the best salary cap situations entering free agency. Doubs's market value, according to Spotrac projections, is just above $12 million. The Steelers may need to go north of that number, closer to $15 million per season, in order to land one of the top free agent receivers.

