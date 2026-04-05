Former Browns Star Slams Steelers' Aaron Rodgers

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers still don't know the answer from Aaron Rodgers, who is contemplating returning for 2026 or hanging up his cleats for the final time and retiring from the National Football League.

The wait hasn't been received well. Nearly everyone speaking on the matter tends to side with the opinion that the Steelers don't look good waiting, and that Rodgers is pulling a stunt that looks a little disrespectful in the process.

That includes a former Cleveland Browns star and two-time All-Pro.

Former Steelers rival and Pro Bowl kick returner Joshua Cribbs spoke about the Rodgers situation on the Top Dawgs Show and didn't hold back about how Pittsburgh is waiting for what he believes is nothing.

"If he makes a commitment to them, like, he can do that," Cribbs said. "I just think, I’m not going to count him out. I counted him out last year, I said they’d be last in the league, and he pulled a rabbit out of a hat. I was like, ‘Wow, look at that. Steelers going to the playoffs. Winning season.’ I just didn’t think that was going to happen. I don’t think they have enough in the tank [this year], he has enough in the tank as a quarterback, to lead them to a Super Bowl."

Dec 28, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) looks on after the game against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Rodgers finished the 2025 season with 3,322 yards, 24 touchdowns and seven interceptions. The Steelers won the AFC North but lost in the Wild Card round of the playoffs, with Rodgers' last pass being an interception.

When asked at the NFL League Meetings if McCarthy is focused on the team's Plan B, he said he's not paying attention to hypotheticals right now.

"I’m just focused on my next conversation with him. He’s engaged with what’s going on," he said.

Steelers Waiting for Nothing?

It is hard to imagine the Steelers pulling off a Super Bowl run in 2026, but Rodgers does give them their best chance. Right now, Will Howard and Mason Rudolph would be their backup plan, and while there's plenty of excitement about Howard's future, he's likely not leading this team to a playoff run with his first NFL snaps.

So, whether or not you believe Rodgers is bringing the Steel City a new Lombardi Trophy, he does provide the best chance at pulling off a miracle. And the Steelers are ready to wait as long as they need to to chase that miracle with Rodgers.

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