Former Lions Starter is Perfect Insurance for Steelers

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have a surprising level of confidence in their left tackle situation.

The Steelers might also be the only ones who have that confidence in both Broderick Jones and Dylan Cook. The duo are set to compete for the starting LT position this upcoming season, with Jones having the inside track as last year's starter before injuries derailed his campaign.

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Outside of Pittsburgh, however, there is zero confidence in that tandem. Not because of Cook, but because of Jones's consistent struggles to find his game. Despite being a first-round pick, Jones has failed to become the staple at tackle that the organization imagined. That's why the team needs added insurance, and if they aren't going to acquire it in the 2026 NFL Draft, they should sign former Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker to a one-year deal.

Why Decker Makes Sense for Steelers

Decker is coming off a season where his pass-blocking took a step back, but over his NFL career, he's been a trusted blind-side protector. According to ESPN, he posted a pass block win rate of 89.3%, which was the second lowest over his 10 seasons in the league. Even at a step slower, Decker still represents an upgrade over Jones and Cook.

While Decker's pass protection regressed in 2025, the one thing that stayed consistent was his ability to play disciplined football. He was called for a single holding penalty and four total last year, which was the third-fewest mark of his career.

Decker is also accomplished, which is why he asked for his release from the Lions. He's a season removed from a Pro Bowl trip and being thought of as one of the top tackles in the NFC still. The Steelers don't have that with their current tandem, but Decker might give them the chance to be.

Detroit Lions offensive tackle Taylor Decker (68) smiles at warm up before the game between Detroit Lions and Buffalo Bills at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Injury Insurance for Jones

Decker also gives the Steelers time. General manager Omar Khan provided an encouraging update on Jones at the 2026 NFL Draft Combine, and the hope is that he will be ready for training camp.

What if Jones isn't ready? In the event that the neck injury that forced Jones out of the end of the 2025 season isn't fully healthy for training camp, Decker can give the former first-round pick even more time to recuperate. The veteran and Cook could battle for playing time while Jones recovers, and there's an obvious choice as to who would wind up as the starter when Week 1 begins.

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