Former Steelers CB Retires After Tough Season

PITTSBURGH —The Pittsburgh Steelers had a secondary last season with a veteran player that has decided to move on from their football career.

Former Steelers cornerback Darius Slay announced his retirement on his Instagram , ending a 13-year NFL career, with his final season in the black and gold in 2025.

His Instagram post included his time with the Detroit Lions and Philadelphia Eagles, but didn't include highlights of him playing in Pittsburgh.

"Dear football, I wanna thank you for all you’ve done for me," Slay wrote in his Instagram post. "I’ve been blessed to play the game I loved since I was 5yrs old for an amazing 13yrs at the highest level. Football was my peace, my joy, my everything. This game put me in a position to help take care of my family and loved ones and I’m forever grateful. It’s hard to say goodbye, but God has a new chapter for me and I’m ready to turn the page and start my new journey. To all my BigPlay fans, I will always appreciate the love and support y’all have given to me. I couldn’t have done it without you. Just A kid from Brunswick, GA with BIG dreams…✊🏽BigPlay on and off the field!We Out✌🏾"

Darius' Slay's Time With Steelers

Slay signed with the Steelers on a one-year, $10 million contract, with $8.74 million as his signing bonus, on March 13, 2025.

He was an important part of the Steelers secondary at the beginning of the season, starting the first nine games of the season.

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Andrei Iosivas (80) catches a pass as Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Darius Slay (23) defends in the third quarter of the NFL game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Oct. 16, 2025. | Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Slay missed the Week 11 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium, following a head injury he suffered in the prior game, a loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 10.

He would make just one more appearance with the Steelers in 2025, coming against the Chicago Bears on the road in Week 12, where he only played 22 total snaps and made an assist tackle.

Slay was a a healthy scratch for the home loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 13 and then both he and the Steelers parted ways on Dec. 2.

The Bills claimed Slay off of waivers on Dec. 3, but he told them he was considering retirement and never ended up playing for the team, making the Steelers the last NFL outfit he featured for in his long career.

Slay finished his season with the Steelers with 36 tackles (28 solo), three passes defended and one fumble recovery, which came in the Week 3 road win over the New England Patriots.

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