Steelers Make Shocking Roster Decision vs. Bills

A huge shakeup in the secondary is coming for the Pittsburgh Steelers as they head into their Week 13 game against the Buffalo Bills.

With cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. being elevated from the practice squad and thus being in line to play for the first time as a member of the Steelers, Darius Slay Jr. was named among the team's inactives.

It is the first time this season that Slay will serve as a healthy inactive and just the second contest overall that he'll miss for Pittsburgh.

Oct 16, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Darius Slay (23) reacts after failing to intercept a pass thrown by Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Flacco (16) during the first quarter at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Slay's Steelers Tenure

Coming off a 2024 campaign in which he started all 14 games he appeared in for the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, Slay agreed to a one-year deal worth $10 million with Pittsburgh in free agency.

The 34-year-old, alongside Jalen Ramsey and Brandin Echols, marked one of three notable additions at corner for the Steelers this past offseason as they completely revamped the position group next to Joey Porter Jr.

Slay started Pittsburgh's first nine games of the year while constantly battling through minor bumps and bruises. He hadn't been performing at a high level when healthy either, and it has become rather clear that the six-time Pro Bowler has lost a step.

After missing the Steelers' Week 11 bout with the Cincinnati Bengals due to a concussion, Slay returned vs. the Chicago Bears in Week 12 and received just 20 defensive reps while James Pierre took his starting spot.

What Pittsburgh's Secondary Could Look Like vs. Buffalo.

With Slay not being on the game day roster, the Steelers have four cornerbacks at their disposal against the Bills.

Porter, who sustained a hip flexor injury vs. Chicago, is healthy and should assume his usual duties on the boundary this week.

The same could be said for Pierre, who has emerged as a key piece of Pittsburgh's defense over the last handful of weeks, while Echols will remain the Steelers' top option in the slot.

Samuel, who has not appeared in a game since Week 4 of the 2024 season and later underwent spinal fusion surgery, will likely be eased into the mix in his first taste of action with the Steelers.

Jalen Ramsey, who moved to safety in Week 9 vs. the Indianapolis Colts, will remain at the position while Kyle Dugger, who came over at the trade deadline from the New England Patriots, will also stay on the field for a majority of the contest as his running mate.

