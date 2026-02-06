Former Steelers Player Will Help Sculpt Next Great Secondary

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have began their complete transformation this offeseason, continuing to hire an almost entirely new coaching staff on the heels of making Mike McCarthy the next head coach of the team.

The most recent group collection of moves involved the Steelers naming three members to their coaching staff, including a coach that was previously named to be signed but needed clarity on his exact role.

Jason Simmons was previously reported to have signed with the Steelers in a defensive role, but it was unclear exactly what role he would be occupying. Now, along with Scott McCurley being named inside linebackers coach and Steve Scarnecchia beign named Chief of Staff, Simmons has been named the defensive backs coach and defensive pass game coordinator.

We have named Jason Simmons defensive pass game coordinator/defensive backs, Scott McCurley inside linebackers coach and Steve Scarnecchia chief of staff.



Simmons is a former Steeler who spent four seasons as a safety with the team from 1998 to 2001. Following a career that ended in 2007, he joined the Green Bay Packer coaching staff in 2011. Between 2011 and 2019, Simmons occupied multiple roles with the Steelers. Simmons was a defensive assistant, secondary coach, assistant special teams coach, and defensive backs coach during his time with the Packers. All of his Packers stints fell under McCarthy, and he then moved for the 2020 season.

In 2020, Simmons joined the Panthers as their defensive pass game coordinator and secondary coach and stayed there through 2021. In 2022 and 2023, Simmons was the defensive pass game coordinator for the Las Vegas Raiders. His last stop before Pittsburgh was the Washington Commanders, where he coached a good season in 2024 and a disappointing and injury-filled season in 2025.

Steelers Need a Strong Year From Simmons

The Steelers are in need of a top secondary for the coming season if they wish to remain competitive, and Simmons' performance in the previous season is not encouraging to that notion. The Steelers, however, should be more focused on the talent necessary.

Secondary depth and talent was a major concern for the Steelers this past season that led to some breakout seasons for players like Jason Pierre. That being said, they need to strive for better than the previous season and that will start with the players they land. After that, they can focus ont he coaching for the players when training camp rolls around.

The offense will also be a major focus, and coaches have been hired throughout the offense to help that side of the ball as well.

