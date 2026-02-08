Steelers Land Top NFL Draft RB in Latest Mock

With Kenneth Gainwell heading towards free agency, the Pittsburgh Steelers could potentially be in the market for another running back to pair with Jaylen Warren this offseason.

In her latest 2026 mock draft for NFL.com, Cynthia Frelund has the Steelers taking Notre Dame star Jeremiyah Love in the first round at No. 21 overall.

"Love's potential impact in both the pass and run game is very high -- like Bijan Robinson levels," Frelund wrote. "For him to have a successful rookie season (and one that looks something like Bijan's impressive 2025 campaign), he'll need a strong O-line that will allow him to adjust to NFL speed and concepts. Pittsburgh had my 10th-best OL this past season."

Pittsburgh selected a running back in the first round a mere five years ago with Najee Harris, and while Love is undoubtedly deserving of going on Day 1, it's worth questioning whether or not he'd be an ideal selection for the Steelers entering their first season under new head coach Mike McCarthy.

Nov 15, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love (4) runs after a catch against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Love's Standout College Career

After logging 385 rushing yards and a touchdown as a true freshman for the Fighting Irish in 2023, Love posted 1,125 yards and 17 scores on the ground during the 2024 campaign as the program made a run to the College Football Playoff National Championship, where they lost to Will Howard, Jack Sawyer and the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Love further cemented himself as one of the nation's top players this past season, finishing with 1,372 rushing yards and 280 receiving yards as well as 21 total touchdowns en route to a third-place finish in the Heisman Trophy race.

Would Love Make Sense for the Steelers?

It's tough to predict whether or not Gainwell, Pittsburgh's Team MVP after a career year in which he put up 1,023 yards from scrimmage with eight touchdowns, will make his way back to the team now that a new staff is in place.

Should the Steelers skip out on paying him, the team will certainly look to supplement the position group alongside Warren, and 2025 third-round pick Kaleb Johnson may also earn a larger role after a disappointing rookie season.

Love is a dynamic talent who has the potential to become an immediate high-level contributor given his quickness, patience and receiving ability, making him a big-play threat every time he touches the ball.

Pittsburgh does desperately need skill position talent, though more so at wide receiver rather than in the backfield.

Though Love would help out in the passing game and make up for Gainwell's possible departure in that regard, the team has more pressing needs at other positions, such as receiver and defensive back, to the point that the former isn't a great fit for the Steelers regardless of how exciting of an addition he'd be.

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter for the latest news and updates on the Pittsburgh Steelers