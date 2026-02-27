Steelers Have Eyes on Some Big-Name NFL Draft Safeties

Though wide receiver and quarterback have collected a majority of the attention in relation to the Pittsburgh Steelers' needs this offseason, the secondary could use some heavy reinforcements as well.

It's not just at cornerback, either, as the Steelers' safety group is in a state of flux to begin the offseason.

Though it would appear Jalen Ramsey will stick with the team instead of being cut or traded, he likely won't stick at safety full-time and instead is a better fit at nickelback, where he primarily played over the first half of the 2025 season.

DeShon Elliott continued to hold it down on the back end of Pittsburgh's defense when healthy, though he suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 8 and thus may have some question marks for at least the short-term future.

As Kyle Dugger, Chuck Clark and Jabrill Peppers all head towards free agency, the Steelers could use both depth and a potential impact player at safety once the 2026 NFL Draft arrives, and the fact that they've met with a handful of prospects at the position shows the organization understands the situation.

Dec 31, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes safety Caleb Downs (2) gets into position during the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Steelers' Safety Meetings

The most notable name to have met with Pittsburgh at the NFL Combine thus far is Ohio State's Caleb Downs, who is viewed as one of the top prospects in the entire class.

He didn't confirm himself that he congregated with the team while speaking with the media, but PennLive's Nick Farabaugh reported that the two sides have done so in Indianapolis.

Oregon's Dillon Thieneman, who is projected to go late Day 1 or perhaps early on Day 2, confirmed that he met in a formal capacity with Pittsburgh.

The same goes for TCU's Bud Clark, who is likely more of a Day 3 target, and while Penn State's Zakee Wheatley also stated he met with the team, it's unclear if it was in a formal or unformal capacity.

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) catches a pass in front of Penn State Nittany Lions safety Zakee Wheatley (6) during the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Nov. 1, 2025. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

What Safety is Most Likely to Join Pittsburgh and Make an Impact?

Unless the Steelers trade up from No. 21 or Downs drops down the board in an unforeseen fashion, it's incredibly unlikely that he'll end up in the black and gold.

Thieneman is a far more realistic target for Pittsburgh given that he has a fair chance of remaining available once they're on the clock. He'd make for an electrifying addition to the team's defense given his versatility and well-rounded nature, giving him both a high floor and high ceiling.

If the Steelers aren't super thrilled about the idea of selecting a safety with their first pick, though, both Wheatley and LSU's AJ Haulcy are intriguing names.

Wheatley thrives off his speed as a versatile player who can be moved around the defense, while Haulcy is a hard-hitter that is strong against the run and in zone coverage.

Both of those players could theoretically feature for Pittsburgh's defense as Day 2 picks if the team doesn't land a prospect of Thieneman or even Downs' caliber, and the same goes for Toledo's Emmanuel McNeil-Warren.

The Steelers have a solid amount of options at safety, and it's safe to assume they'll fill that need with a rookie via the NFL Draft while also potentially addressing it in free agency.

