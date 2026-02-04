Steelers Add College Coach to Defensive Staff

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers continue adding to their coaching staff, as they fill roles still vacant for 2026.

The Steelers are set to hire Montana State defensive coordinator Shawn Howe as a coach to their defensive staff, according to Slim Kimmel of MTN Sports. His role will be coaching outside linebackers coach and defensive ends.

Howe has spent the past two decades working in various coaching roles, most of them on defense and at different levels of college football.

Denzel Martin previously served as the Steelers outside linebackers coach the past three seasons. He also just finished his 10th season with the Steelers, working as the assistant outside linebackers coach, 2020-22, and as both a coaching assistant, 2018-19, and a scouting assistant, 2016-17.

Shawn Howe Coaching Background

Howe just completed his first season as defensive coordinator, but was in his fifth season at Montana State. He served as the defensive run game coordinator/defensive line coach for four seasons, 2021-24, and also as the co-defensive coordinator in 2024.

Montana State excelled under his tutelage, making the FCS National Championship Game the past two seasons and beating Illinois State, 35-34 in overtime in 2025 for the program's second National Title.

Montana State players celebrate after winning the FCS National Championship game against Illinois State at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Monday, Jan. 5, 2026. | Mark Zaleski / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Howe also led a few players to All-American honors, including defensive end Brody Grebe three times and both defensive tackle Chase Benson and defensive tackle Daniel Hardy once.

His coaching stops have come all over, spending four seasons at USC over two stints, working as a defensive graduate assistant on the defensive line, 2011-12, and as a defensive analyst, 2019-20.

Howe started his coaching career at NAIA program Rocky Mountain College, working as an outside linebackers coach for two seasons, 2004-05, after he played for the school.

He worked for NC State as a volunteer assistant on the defensive line (2006), three seasons at Memphis as a defensive graduate assistant (2007-08), then a tight end graduate assistant (2009) and also as an assistant strength and conditioning coach at Tennessee in 2010.

Howe then worked for Division II programs in Humboldt State as a defensive line coach, 2013-14, and for Dixie State as an assistant head coach and defensive coordinator, 2015-17. He also worked as a defensive line coach for Coastal Carolina in 2018.

Howe's Workload with Steelers

The Steelers have a strong outside linebackers and defensive ends group that Howe will have the duty of improving starting with next season.

Howe will work with the likes of T.J. Watt, Jack Sawyer, Nick Herbig and Alex Highsmith, all of whom had strong showings in 2025.

His hire is an interesting one for new head coach Mike McCarthy, who doesn't have any previous work experience with Howe.

Howe is just 44 years old and this position gives him a chance to make the Steelers defense better, as they look to get back to the playoffs in 2026.

