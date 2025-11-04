Free Agent CB Just Became Available for Steelers
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers should be considering cornerback help at the NFL trade deadline. Jalen Ramsey has had to move to safety to help with the growing list of injuries, and Darius Slay has been more disappointing than future Hall of Famer since signing for his final season.
Everyone is talking about the addition of a wide receiver, but the Steelers need to be considering someone on the other side of the ball as well. That name may have just become available.
According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, free agent cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. has been cleared to play this season following a neck injury. He's in contact with several teams and could make a decision on where he's playing soon.
Samuel underwent spinal fusion surgery in April and has been waiting to be cleared all offseason. Pittsburgh Steelers neurosurgeon, Dr. David Okonkwo, performed the surgery. Samuel is just 26 years old and has recorded 176 tackles and six interceptions in 50 NFL games.
Steelers Should Sign Him
The Steelers could use help anywhere in their secondary, but cornerback seems to be their biggest need. The addition of Samuel would allow Ramsey to either continue playing safety, where he shined against the Indianapolis Colts, or move around freely.
Ramsey has been the team's slot cornerback throughout the season, but likely works best as a player who can play everywhere. Samuel takes the pressure off him to need to stay in the slot.
The move would also allow Brandin Echols to compete with Slay and Joey Porter Jr. on the outside. Right now, the trio have rotated throughout the game, and will likely continue to do that. But without the need for Echols to step inside, he can take on more workload from Slay and Porter Jr.
It also gives the Steelers some much-needed depth. Right now, Ramsey is playing safety and James Pierre is the last player off Pittsburgh's bench. Cory Trice Jr. opened his 21-day return window from Injured Reserve but suffered a knee injury that could keep him out.
The cost of Samuel likely comes as a one-year deal, which is perfect for the Steelers. Teams will be looking to add him, but will be concerned about his long-term health after the surgery. Because of that, his value may not be very strong, even if the interest from teams is there.
Pittsburgh is a contender that leads the AFC North. They have a clear need at cornerback where Samuel can step in and play immediately. Unless someone else blows him away with an offer, it's hard to imagine the Steelers aren't a team worth considering, if they make an offer.
