Free Agent Brock Hoffman Denies Signing With Steelers

PITTSBURGH -- Maybe the Pittsburgh Steelers didn't sign offensive guard Brock Hoffman. At least not at this time. According to the free agent lineman himself, no deal is in place after reports emerged that he signed with the Steelers. Keeping him on the open market, and Pittsburgh without a left guard.

According to Nick Harris of the Star-Telegram, Hoffman has told him that he has not agreed to a deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Heading into the final hours of the legal tampering period, it does not look like the team will announce a Hoffman deal when the new league year begins.

Just talked to Cowboys free agent OL Brock Hoffman who said he has NOT agreed to any deal with Pittsburgh or anywhere else.



He is still a free agent. — Nick Harris (@NickHarrisFWST) March 11, 2026

Reports emerged from NFL insider Jordan Schultz that Hoffman and the Steelers agreed to terms on a deal. The former Dallas Cowboys center/guard played with head coach Mike McCarthy for his entire career outside of the 2025 season, and has started 14 games over the last two years.

Hoffman looked like the Steelers' plan at left guard. Having him sign, plus having Spencer Anderson on the final year of his contract, the two could have competed for the starting job as the team looks to replace Isaac Seumalo.

Now, that appears to have changed.

While Hoffman and the Steelers have not agreed to a deal, they could still be close. It may be that the initial report jumped the gun and went out before anything was finalized, but that the two sides are negotiating.

Maybe those negotiations went south, leading to Hoffman's speaking with Harris. But it could also be that the Steelers and Hoffman's represenatives are still engaged and that, while nothing is in place right now, a deal could still be made before he signs elsewhere.

Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers have a glowing need at left guard this season, but have not shown a ton of interest at the market. While names like Wyatt Teller and David Edwards were/are floating around the market, Pittsburgh has remained quiet at the position, which is why Hoffman made a lot of sense when believed to be signed.

Really, the Steelers seem more likely to sign someone to come in and compete with Anderson for a starting job. Hoffman would've filled that role perfect, as he's never been a full-time starter but is just 26 years old and has shown the ability to start in this league.

Maybe that still ends up happening. For now, though, Hoffman remains on the market, per himself, and the Steelers continue to look for a new guard.

