George Pickens Reveals Real Thoughts on Steelers
PITTSBURGH — George Pickens and the Pittsburgh Steelers didn't have the greatest relationships and a separation occurred last season, which has benefitted both sides.
The Steelers took Pickens 52nd overall in second round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Georgia and he would have a successful rookie season. He started 12 of 17 games, making 52 catches for 801 yards, 15.4 yards per reception, and four touchdowns, plus three rushes for 24 yards and a touchdown.
Pickens had his best season in 2023, starting 16 of 17 games for the Steelers, making 63 catches for 1,140 yards, NFL-leading 18.1 yards per reception, and five touchdowns.
He started 12 of 14 games in 2024 for Pittsburgh, with 59 catches for 900 yards, 15.3 yards per reception, and three touchdowns.
The Steelers traded Pickens and a 2027 seventh round pick to the Dallas Cowboys for a 2026 third round pick and a 2027 fourth round pick.
Pickens finished his time with the Steelers making 40 starts in 48 games, 174 catches for 2,841 yards, 16.3 yards per reception, and 12 receiving touchdowns.
George Pickens Opens Up on Tme with the Steelers
Pickens addressed his time with the Steelers in a recent article in the Players' Tribune, titled "Are You Not Entertained?"
He wrote in his piece that he didn't know that the Steelers would draft him and that he had no pre-draft conversations.
"When I was going into the draft, I had no idea that I was going to be a Pittsburgh Steeler," Pickens said. "Zero. I was supposed to go in the first round, but I kept sliding. I had never spoken to them in the whole lead up to the draft, so I don’t know if they knew the kind of guy they were bringing in. Obviously, they’re about defense and running the ball, and I’m about stretching the field and giving you that juice, bringing the energy."
Pickens enjoyed his start with the Steelers, but also acknowledged that he didn't always keep his emotions under control, which led to issues with the media, and that he is who he is.
"It started off so good," Pickens wrote. "I had the one-handed catch in my third game, and y’all know the numbers. Second year, 1,100. I don’t gotta bore you. We all got a phone. But I was still a kid. I made some mistakes. I’ll own that. I let my emotions get the best of me a few times, because I’m always riding that line. That’s just who I am. I’ve tried to learn from it and grow while still being ME."
"Now the media? I admit ….I was trolling y’all a little bit. I apologize. But what do you want me to do? Y’all asking me about the rookie QB for the 200th time. What do you want me to say?
"I did what I could with what I had, bro.
Pickens also noted that he isn't mad at the Steelers and that he still has a good relationship with head coach Mike Tomlin. He also said that it didn't make sense for either party long-term and that the trade was exactly what he needed.
"I honestly don’t have a bad word to say about Pittsburgh. I can call up Coach T right now and we’d have a good conversation. What I really respect about Coach is that he was telling me the whole time, “Just keep being you, George.”
"There was no beef. It just wasn’t really a fit long-term. When I knew they were bringing in DK with the two-tight-end offense, I thought: Cool, perfect for y’all. Let me get up out of here and get you a pick. And that’s how it went down. They did right by me, in the end. We were talking the whole time, and they sent me to the perfect spot in Dallas. What more do you want me to say? There’s no drama, bro! There’s no headlines to write."
Pickens Happy Playing with the Cowboys
Pickens has excelled with the Cowboys, building a great relationship on the field with quarterback Dak Prescott.
He has made 58 catches for 903 yards, 15.7 yards per reception, and seven touchdowns, serving as one of the best wide receivers in the NFL.
Pickens ranks second in the NFL in receiving yards, tied for third in receiving touchdowns, third with 90.8 receiving yards per game and 11th in receptions.
He spoke on his partnership with fellow Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and that it's all workedo ut for the best.
"Y’all running jumbo packages doing your thing the Steeler way, and me and CeeDee are down here going crazy," Pickens wrote.
"It’s a win-win.
"I swear, there’s a higher power controlling all of this. I was really meant to be down here in Dallas. It felt like coming home. Remember when I told you I’d always be sleeping anywhere and everywhere? My mom has a picture of me from when I was a kid — and it’s her favorite picture. Every mom got a favorite pic. It’s me in the backseat of her car after a Pee Wee football game, fully passed out. Pads and everything. I didn’t even have the strength to take my helmet off."
