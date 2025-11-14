J.J. Watt Set to Announce Another Steelers Game
When the Pittsburgh Steelers face the Chicago Bears on the road at Soldier Field in Week 12, a familiar voice will be calling the game for CBS.
Alongside play-by-play announcer Ian Eagle, former NFL defensive end and future Hall of Famer J.J. Watt will provide the color commentary as his brother, T.J., and the Steelers look to pick up a big win against an out-of-conference opponent as the postseason race heats up.
Pittsburgh's Success With J.J. on the Call
Up to this point in the year, the duo of Eagle and Watt have been in the booth for four of Pittsburgh's nine games. The Steelers have compiled a perfect 4-0 record over that span, so perhaps that tandem is good luck for the team.
The first time Eagle and Watt were on the call came in the Week 1 season opener against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium, where the Steelers pulled out a tight 34-32 victory in one of the more thrilling matchups up to this point across the entire league.
Pittsburgh's first home game of the campaign vs. the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2 was broadcast by FOX, meaning Eagle and Watt were not present, but they were back in action to call the Steelers' Week 3 win over the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
The broadcasting duo followed that up by being in the booth for Pittsburgh's Week 6 win over the Cleveland Browns at Acrisure Stadium following the team's Week 5 bye.
Most recently, Eagle and Watt called the Steelers' 27-20 victory against the Indianapolis Colts at Acriure Stadium during Week 10.
T.J.'s Numbers With J.J. Present
Not only have the Steelers as a whole played well with the eldest Watt on the call, but his brother has also stepped up in a rather big way in those moments.
In those four games, T.J. Watt has racked up 3.5 sacks to go with two forced fumbles and subsequent recoveries while also logging 12 pressures, per Pro Football Focus.
Two of those quarterback takedowns, as well as one of his forced fumbles and recoveries, came against top MVP candidate Drake Maye and the Patriots. T.J. Watt also posted half of a sack vs. Cleveland and a full sack to go with a forced fumble and recovery against the Colts.
Pittsburgh certainly hopes its good fortunes, and T.J. Watt's strong play, continues when his brother is on the call once again in Chicago.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!