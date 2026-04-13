Greatest First-Round Picks in Steelers History - The Ones Who Changed Everything

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are a franchise built through the NFL Draft. That's what led them to four Super Bowls in the 1970s and two more in the 2000s.

Going back through the Steelers' history, the organization is littered with impactful first-round picks. Super Bowl MVP wide receiver Santonio Holmes was a first-round pick in 2006. Superstar offensive lineman Alan Faneca was the team's first pick in the 1998 Draft, and 14 years later, they replicated that success with the first-round selection of David DeCastro.

This organization is defined by its first-round picks. And these players changed everything after they were the team's first selections in their respective drafts.

Jan 12, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) in action against the Houston Texans during the second quarter in an AFC Wild Card Round game at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

T.J. Watt - The Latest Game Changer

Taken 30th overall in the 2017 NFL Draft, the Steelers landed a generational edge rusher when they took T.J. Watt out of Wisconsin. Living in the shadow of his Hall of Fame older brother, JJ, it let T.J. slip to the 30th pick, and he's been a consistent All-Pro on the left edge and earned a Defensive Player of the Year Award.

That elusive playoff win and Super Bowl still haunts Watt, but he's the last player to significantly alter the organization.

Ben Roethlisberger - 11th Overall in 2004 NFL Draft

Big Ben was the team's savior in 2004, arriving as the 11th overall pick and eventually leading the team to two Super Bowl victories. With over 64,000 passing yards in his career, he is still one of the top-10 passing leaders in NFL history.

Troy Polamalu - 16th Overall in 2003 NFL Draft

The year before they selected their new franchise QB, they landed the best safety in the modern NFL when they traded up to the 16th pick and took Troy Polamalu out of USC.

The game has never had a safety like Polamalu. A four-time All-Pro defensive back and Defensive Player of the Year winner in 2010, he was just as critical to the team's two Super Bowl wins as Roethlisberger and company were. His ability to create timely turnovers and chaos at the line of scrimmage was game-changing and Hall of Fame worthy.

Unknown date; Los Angeles, CA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Rod Woodson (26) in action against the Los Angeles Raiders during the 1994 season at the Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Imagn Images | RVR Photos-Imagn Images

Rod Woodson - 10th Overall in 1987 NFL Draft

After the Steel Curtain era fell, the Steelers missed on a ton of first-round picks, but they hit a jackpot in 1987. That's when they selected defensive back Rod Woodson, who began his career as a shutdown cornerback in Pittsburgh before reinventing himself as a safety with the Oakland Raiders. Now enshrined in the Hall of Fame, Woodson redefined the position during a transitional time in the NFL and changed the secondary in Pittsburgh forever.

Franco Harris - 13th Overall in 1972 Draft

The final piece of the puzzle for the Steelers' epic run was running back Franco Harris, and they nabbed him with the 13th pick in the 1972 NFL Draft.

Harris quickly found the spotlight, recording the famous "Immaculate Reception" during his rookie postseason, helping the Steelers reach the AFC Championship in 1973. A couple of years later, he was lifting the Vince Lombardi Trophy alongside his teammates, repeating that success three more times to close out the decade.

Dec 17, 1997; San Diego, CA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Terry Bradshaw (12) throws the ball against the San Diego Chargers at Jack Murphy Stadium. The Steelers defeated the Chargers 24-2. Mandatory Credit: Darryl Norenberg-Imagn Images | Darryl Norenberg-Imagn Images

Terry Bradshaw - 1st overall in 1970 Draft

That slick-talking Louisiana boy brought the Steelers into a new era after they took him with the first overall pick of the 1970 NFL Draft. Bradshaw brought the Steelers into the limelight, combining a strong arm and the ability to move outside the pocket with an unwillingness to quit. He backstopped the team to four Super Bowls and became the first franchise QB in team history.

Joe Greene - 4th Overall in 1969 NFL Draft

"Mean" Joe Green goes down as the most important and franchise-altering draft pick in Steelers history. The 4th pick of the 1969 NFL Draft, he kick-started the organization's uncanny ability to find talent where no one else could. Greene became one of the toughest defensive linemen in NFL history and was the bedrock on which the Steelers built the Steel Curtain and four championship runs.

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