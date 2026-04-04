Steelers Have New Trade-Up Favorite in NFL Draft

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are heading into the 2026 NFL Draft with the vision of best player available at a position of need. This team has a few holes to fill, but with 12 picks, it should be able to successfully answer most of its remaining needs.

They're also open to making a trade. 12 picks give you plenty of options and the Steelers aren't scared to make a move for a certain player - or position. Many believed quarterback or wide receiver would be on the top of their "trade for" list heading into the draft, but there's a surprising position they're target, and it changes the outlook of their entire defensive future.

Speaking with fans during his weekly chat, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac was asked about trading up in the NFL Draft. He shut down the idea of offensive guard and wide receiver, but then tossed a new position out as a real possibility.

"They are not going to move up to take a guard. And there are enough WRs that they don't need to give up a prime draft pick merely to move up. Now safety....?"

Add us as a preferred source on Google Follow

Dulac's comments turned many heads, but it brings up a good conversation about who the Steelers could be targetting, and what it means for the future of names like Jaquan Brisker and DeShon Elliott.

Who Steelers Are Going After

The big name to watch for the Steelers is obviously Caleb Downs. The Ohio State superstar may be the best player in the entire draft class, but because of his position, he could fall outside the top 10 in the first round.

If he does, the Steelers could easily target him as their best option and try to make a move up for him. The last time they traded up for a safety they ended up with a Hall of Famer in Troy Polamalu. Maybe they believe they can end up with the same caliber of player.

Dillon Thieneman is the other name to watch. The Oregon defensive back is climbing up the boards of many teams' and could be there just outside the top 10 as well. At just 21-years-old, the upside of the speedster has the NFL curious, and maybe the Steelers curious enough to trade up.

Changes for Elliott and Brisker?

If the Steelers were to move up for a safety it certainly changes the outlook on the future.

This offseason, they went out and signed Jaquan Brisker to a one-year deal that makes him the starter in 2026. That wouldn't change even if they were to draft Downs or Thieneman. What it does mean is that either one of those players would be the starter afterward, which likely ends Brisker's run in Pittsburgh after just one season.

Elliott is signed to a two-year deal for 2026 and 2027 and has been a staple for the Steelers' defense when healthy the last two years. Brisker, on the other hand, would need to prove he's a must-keep for the team to sign him beyond the 2026 campaign.

A trade up certainly changes a lot for Pittsburgh, but also brings plenty of excitement for the team. And now, it's something to watch out for.

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter for the latest news and updates on the Pittsburgh Steelers