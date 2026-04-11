Steelers May Need Help at Most Surprising Position

Just about the last position the Pittsburgh Steelers have a need at is EDGE rusher, but that didn't stop an analyst from proclaiming that the team must add talent there in the 2026 NFL Draft.

While appearing on NFL Network's "The Insiders", Marc Ross seemed skeptical of the Steelers' current EDGE group beyond T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith, leading him to say that the unit could use an infusion of rookies.

"That EDGE position, with Watt getting a little bit older, been banged up the last couple years and outside of him and Alex Highsmith, not a whole lot of juice off the edges there, so getting some young, fresh EDGE rushers there as well," Ross said.

Nov 16, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig (51) follows the play against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Does Steelers EDGE Group Actually Need a Refresh?

The main takeaway from Ross' comments is that he inferred Pittsburgh doesn't actually have much to write home about beyond Watt and Highsmith off the edge, which feels unfair considering Nick Herbig is on the roster.

Herbig, who is entering the final year of his rookie deal, was arguably the team's best EDGE rusher on a per-rate basis in 2025. He finished with 48 pressures, per Pro Football Focus, as compared to Watt and Highsmith's totals of 49 and 44, respectively, despite playing the least amount of total snaps between the trio.

Jack Sawyer also flashed some potential as a rookie with 34 tackles, two interceptions and a sack to go with 15 pressures. He's more of a high-effort defender who provides more as a run defender than as a pure pass rusher, but he has the tools to be a useful rotational piece at the very least.

There are some concerns with Watt's declining production as he enters his age-32 season while Highsmith has missed 10 games over the past two years due to injury, though, which is more of a logical argument as to why the Steelers could use reinforcements off the edge.

When Could Steelers Target an EDGE in the Draft?

Unless the Steelers trade Watt or Highsmith, with a Herbig deal appearing unlikely, there's no real rationale behind Pittsburgh taking an EDGE rusher before Day 3.

If the current group holds, there's simply an extremely limited amount of reps to be handed out, which isn't an ideal situation to be thrust into for a rookie unless they're a developmental prospect, which a good chunk of Day 3 picks are.

Could Pittsburgh benefit from adding more "juice" to the position group in the form of younger talent? Sure, but it ranks incredibly low on the list of the organization's needs at the moment.

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