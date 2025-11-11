Aaron Rodgers Under Fire for Steelers Downfall
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is facing a ton of scrutiny after his rough showing in the team's Week 10 primetime loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, as he threw for just 161 yards while throwing a touchdown and two interceptions with a season-worst 51.6 percent completion rate.
The four-time MVP had been rather steady in his first, and perhaps only, season for the Steelers up to that point, but it all came crashing down as Pittsburgh fell by a score of 25-10. In the aftermath of their defeat, former NFL quarterback and current ESPN analyst Alex Smith was highly critical of the way his fellow 2005 first-round pick played against the Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
"I believe he did look old at times, but then he is making mistakes that are rookie mistakes, right?" Smith said on "Get Up", per Steelers Depot's Josh Carney. "The safety in your own end zone in this defensive battle, right? Throwing the ball high over the middle, and then he did not play well."
The crticism from all corners of the football world didn't stop there for Rodgers, however.
Rodgers Catches Falk for Attitude
Rodgers has often worn his heart on his sleeve, meaning that he isn't afraid to show his emotion or even lash out immediately following a negative play.
That certainly was on display against a stout Los Angeles defense, especially when he failed to connect with DK Metcalf on what would've been a 41-yard touchdown during Pittsburgh's second drive of the contest, but another former NFL signal caller-turned-analyst in NBC's Chris Simms believes the impetus is on Rodgers to improve his body language and take more accountability instead of seemingly placing the blame elsewhere.
"Yesterday went to almost-pointing-fingers Aaron Rodgers,' Simms said on "Pro Football Talk". "He was going to yell at everyone else. And I go, 'Hey buddy, you're not playing all that good. Stop yelling at everybody. Why are you pissed off on certain plays more than you get pissed off when you get safetied, or throw an interception, or miss a touchdown pass?' He doesn't get mad then, but then you see another incomplete pass, and it was close, and he yells and acts like the receiver ran the wrong route. His body language is wrong. He's got to fix that."
Is Age Catching Up to Rodgers?
Rodgers is one of the best quarterbacks not only of the current generation, but in the history of the NFL. He's in his 21st season and ranks fifth all-time in passing yards (64,805) as well as fourth in passing touchdowns (521), but he's reaching the end of the line.
The 41-year-old himself admitted that this year would likely mark his last in the NFL, and while the Steelers' success earlier in the season led some to believe that he could potentially return to the team for one final ride in 2026, there are signs that Rodgers may simply not have a ton left to give on the field.
In the latest episode of Yahoo Sports' "Football 301" podcast, analyst Charles McDonald declared that Pittsburgh simply doesn't look like a playoff-caliber squad despite its 5-4 record in addition to noting Rodgers' poor performance.
"There are very rarely times when a game is 5-3, and there are very rarely times when a game feels over at 5-3," McDonald said. "The Steelers, they couldn't do anything. Just awful. Aaron looked 100-years-old. They couldn't block. Really, really bad stuff all around from them. They don't look like a playoff team whatsoever anymore."
With the Baltimore Ravens now sitting just a game behind them at 4-5 for first place in the AFC North, and with Rodgers coming off one of his worst games in recent memory, Pittsburgh is in a bit of a scary spot entering Week 11.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!