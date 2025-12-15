How Steelers Stop Dolphins Biggest Challenge

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers welcome the Miami Dolphins to Acrisure Stadium in a critical Monday Night Football matchup. Following the Steelers' AFC North rivals, the Baltimore Ravens, bouncing back impressively for their latest victory, it's Pittsburgh's turn to keep the winning ways going.

The key for the Steelers is to neutralize Dolphins star running back De'Von Achane. The young ball-carrier has 1,126 rushing yards, 383 receiving yards and 11 total touchdowns entering this Week 15 contest. For a struggling defense like Pittsburgh's, stopping the run will do wonders for their overall performance.

Flipping to the other side of the ball, the Steelers are hoping last week was a turning point for their offense. The wide receiver depth is suddenly improved, and quarterback Aaron Rodgers is on the mend from his fractured non-throwing wrist.

The key for the offense is to make sure Rodgers stays upright against a dangerous Miami front seven. The only way they can do so is to help starting left tackle Dylan Cook neutralize Dolphins edge rusher Bradley Chubb

Unlikely Hero

Credit to Cook for his unlikely path to becoming the starting left tackle in Pittsburgh. The former college quarterback has worked for every single step of his NFL career, and it culminated with the first snaps of his professional career as an injury replacement to Andrus Peat.

Playing 13 snaps in Week 14, Cook held up well. He was strong in pass protection and did not allow a single sack in his brief playing time.

In Week 15, the challenge only grows. Chubb is a vast improvement over the Ravens' pass rush, leading the Dolphins with 6.5 sacks and 16 quarterback hits. He's a menacing and powerful edge rusher, weighing in at nearly 270 pounds and standing 6'4".

Thankfully for Cook, the Steelers have a bit of reinforcement on the way as he prepares to make his first ever start in the NFL.

A Little Help from Tight Ends

The return of tight end Darnell Washington from a concussion will be huge for the Steelers. The breakout star suffered a nasty-looking concussion in the team's Week 14 victory, but he's cleared protocol and is expected to play against the Dolphins.

Not only is that a plus for Rodgers and company, it's huge news for Cook. Washington is one of, if not the best, blocking tight ends in all of football. He's an extra offensive lineman in effect, and he's a tackle's best friend in pass protection.

Washington will act as a secondary blocker against the pass rush. He can chip on Chubb as he breaks into his routes or stay in and give Rodgers an extra blocker and more space to pass.

Take the Pressure Off

Washington's return also takes a ton of pressure off Cook. He's no longer going to be on an island against an extremely talented outside linebacker in his prime.

Instead, he'll have a little help from his friends. And hopefully that bit of assistance, plus a revamped game plan can help the Steelers' offense neutralize the Dolphins' pass rush and keep things moving in Pittsburgh.

