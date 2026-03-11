Steelers Re-Sign Versatile OL Jack Driscoll

The Pittsburgh Steelers are retaining a depth offensive lineman as the new league year kicks off.

Per an official announcement from the Steelers, the organization has re-signed Jack Driscoll to a one-year deal.

Driscoll, a fourth-round pick out of Auburn in the 2020 NFL Draft by the Philadelphia Eagles, started four games as a rookie for the team before starting all nine contests he played in 2021 while both beginning and ending the campaign on the reserve/injured list.

Aug 12, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Jack Driscoll (63) in action against the New York Jets at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The Miami Dolphins signed Driscoll in March 2024 after his rookie contract ran out, but he did not crack their 53-man roster and was let go at final roster cuts that year.

Driscoll went on to return to the Eagles and appear in 13 regular season games as the team proceeded to make a run to Super Bowl LIX, where they defeated the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Steelers signed the 28-year-old to their practice squad this past October. While Driscoll was elevated three times, which is the maximum amount, he never found his way into a contest.

Now, though, Driscoll will return to Pittsburgh and look to make its roster as a versatile option in the trenches.

Steelers' Offensive Line Outlook

Driscoll is the Steelers' first official signing along the offensive line so far this offseason.

There were reports on March 10 that the team had agreed to terms with guard/center Brock Hoffman, who previously played under Mike McCarthy with the Dallas Cowboys, though he's since told the Star-Telegram's Nick Harris that he has yet to reach an agreement with Pittsburgh.

That doesn't preclude the Steelers from eventually bringing Hoffman in, as he's a strong and logical fit, but such a move has yet to materialize.

Driscoll is similarly flexible from a positional standpoint, so if Hoffman were to eventually come on board, Pittsburgh would have two reserve linemen with considerable experience on its hands.

The Steelers have a hole at left guard after Isaac Seumalo signed a three-year deal with the Arizona Cardinals, though Spencer Anderson is an early favorite to replace the former.

Left tackle is a potential area of need as well, even with the news that Broderick Jones could be ready for the start of training camp after suffering a season-ending neck injury in Week 12 against the Chicago Bears.

Dylan Cook impressed over a five-game sample size in the regular season on Aaron Rodgers' blindside, but he still has work to do before he can realistically be considered as a long-term option.

