Local Football Legend Reveals Why He Shut Down Steelers

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh area is a hotbed for football talent, and the Pittsburgh Steelers are no strangers to the idea.

With local talent on the team, including two defensive backs in Joey Porter Jr. and Jaquan Brisker, as well as both long snappers on the roster hailing from Allegheny County, the Steelers have not been afraid to add local talent where necessary.

One talent they missed on, however, was former University of Pittsburgh basketball commit and Ohio State Football phenom Terrelle Pryor, who did not play for the Steelers in his time in the NFL.

Pryor was the first became the first player in the history of Pennsylvania high school football to run for 4,000 yards and also throw for 4,000 yards, as well as being named the Pennsylvania Football Player of the Year twice while helming his hometown Jeannette Jayhawks.

Pryor was recently on the local Certified Game podcast, where he spoke about the Steelers reaching out to him, and how he eventually turned them down.

"They (were) gonna draft me,” Pryor said. "Mike Tomlin and — what’s his name — (Kevin) Colbert, they came to me, this was in 2010, when I was going in the supplemental. And they said, ‘You wanna be a Steeler?’ And I said, ‘I don’t think I want to because it’s too close to home. I’ve got too many motherf*ckers out here asking for shit.’ I knew I needed to focus, because I knew if I had some dollars in my hand, I’m around these (people). They had to come out and visit me."

How did Pryor's career shake up?

Pryor was the starting quarterback at Ohio State for three seasons following his decision to pursue football over basketball. He was then selected by the Oakland Raiders as a supplemental draft pick in the third round of the 2011 NFL Draft due to his suspension for impermissible name, image and likeness activities while at Ohio State.

Ohio State quarterback Terrelle Pryor (2) slips past Eastern Michigan cornerback Ryan Downard (10) for a touchdown during the first quarter of their NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium on September 25, 2010. (The Columbus Dispatch photo by Neal C. Lauron) Osu 10 Emu Ncl 0538 | NEAL C. LAURON / USA TODAY NETWORK

He played at quarterback for them from 2011 to 2013, then moved through multiple teams' practice squads until 2015. He then made a position shift to wide receiver, and that provided him with more playing time on the tail end of his career, as he saw time with the Cleveland Browns, Washington Redskins, New York Jets and Buffalo Bills before retirement.

His best season came in Cleveland, as he reached 1,007 yards and four touchdowns as the team's second option throughout the 2016 season.

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