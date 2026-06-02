Steelers Release Former Michigan National Champion

The Pittsburgh Steelers have parted ways with a defensive back after officially announcing the signing of safety Darnell Savage Jr.

As the corresponding move, the Steelers have released Makari Paige on the first day of mandatory minicamp.

Pittsburgh signed Paige to a one-year deal shortly before OTAs began on May 13.

A national champion at Michigan in 2023, where he was teammates with Roman Wilson, Paige signed as an undrafted free agent with the New York Giants last year.

He posted nine tackles along with an interception during the preseason but did not make the Giants’ 53-man roster.

Paige was always an extreme longshot to crack the Steelers’ roster at the end of the summer, and he’ll now look to catch on with another team.

How Will Steelers Deploy Their Secondary Under Patrick Graham?

Of all the position groups on defense, it’s the secondary that saw the most change this offseason.

The core largely remains the same, as Joey Porter Jr., Jalen Ramsey, Brandin Echols, Asante Samuel Jr., and DeShon Elliott all return, but the group also has a pair of new starters in Jaquan Brisker at safety and at cornerback with Jamel Dean.

Porter Jr. and Dean are set to start on the boundary and form one of the better duos in the league while Ramsey lines up in the slot.

Samuel profiles as Pittsburgh's best backup corner on the outside, and the same can be said for Echols in the slot. Rookie third-round pick Daylen Everette, who has impressed during OTAs, could also push for playing time at either position if he continues to progress.

Jan 12, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Brandin Echols (26) and cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) celebrate after a play during the second half of an AFC Wild Card Round game against the Houston Texans at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Ramsey, who moved to safety from corner in Week 9 last season, is expected to move around Patrick Graham's defense and act as somewhat of a Swiss Army knife.

Whether that means spending some time on the boundary, in the box or deep as a safety while handling his duties in the slot, Ramsey is a vital piece of the unit, even if he is entering the twilight years of his career.

With Brisker and Elliott in line to start at safety, Ramsey would likely only play there in certain subpackages. Given that Pittsburgh just officially signed Darnell Savage to a one-year deal, the need for Ramsey at the position may have lessened as well.

Sebastian Castro and Robert Spears-Jennings round out the depth chart at safety, but neither is particularly likely to see the field on defense barring an injury and will instead be used more as special teamers in 2026.

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