Jaquan Brisker is Fired Up for New Role With Steelers

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have revamped their entire secondary coming into 2026.

There are some key returners, such as DeShon Elliott, Joey Porter Jr. and Jalen Ramsey. That being said, there are plenty of new additions to the roster, ranging from veterans to rookies.

One veteran who has joined the team is 27-year-old defensive back Jaquan Brisker, the Pittsburgh native who spent his first four seasons in the NFL with the Chicago Bears. Now at OTAs, Brisker spoke to the press about the differences between his time on the Bears and his limited time thus far in the black and gold.

“Way different. Way different. I love it.” Jaquan Brisker said. “They’re allowing me to play anywhere I want, learn any position, move me around, let me play to the best of my abilities, and let me play free. So I love it."

Then Brisker elaborated, speaking on the on-field work he has done thus far with the Steelers. Brisker occupies the safety position, having played as the starting strong safety for the Bears in 2025.

“I can play just moving around, being versatile, playing free, blitzing, playing man, dropping into zone, whatever.” Brisker said. “I love Coach [Graham]. He gives us the keys to the defense, so it’s gonna be fun."

Brisker joined the team early on in free agency, and will now be tasked with leading the team from the strong safety position in 2026.

The Steelers' Defense for 2026

The front seven players for the Steelers defense is much less of a concern, but the secondary has been a concern for the past couple seasons. Players such as Patrick Peterson, Darius Rush and James Pierre have been causes for concern, but the Steelers seemed to have made a concerted effort this season to fix that.

It will take time to tell whether or not the Steelers additions in the secondary will work out, but Brisker is certainly a good addition in the right direction. The veteran presence provided by Brisker and Dean should benefit the Steelers, as both bring valuable experience from other while still being near the prime years of their careers. If any of their rookie additions can perform well, the Steelers may be a force in the secondary and could strike fear into opposing offenses often.

Jan 10, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; in Chicago Bears safety Jaquan Brisker (9) reacts after a flag against the Green Bay Packers during an NFC Wild Card Round game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

With the Steelers needing to find their identity in 2026, the revamped secondary may be able to set the tone.

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