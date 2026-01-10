Aaron Rodgers Could Help Decide Mike Tomlin's Steelers Future

Though the Pittsburgh Steelers side-stepped a loss that may have thrown the entire organization into flux by defeating the Baltimore Ravens in Week 18 and thus clinching the AFC North, they don't appear to be out of the woods just yet.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler during a recent appearance on SportsCenter, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is still considering departing his post once the team's campaign ends, and that his decision may be swayed by Aaron Rodgers' own course of action.

"I have spoken to a source close to Mike Tomlin who believes him stepping away after the season is at least a possibility," Fowler said. "Only Mike Tomlin knows what he wants to do. It could hinge on how far they go in the playoffs. What does Aaron Rodgers do? He and Rodgers have really hit it off, so if Rodgers wants to come back for another season, that could be a factor."

Nov 9, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin and quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) walk off the field after the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Tomlin and Rodgers Have High Praise for One Another

During his press conference earlier in the week, Tomlin had plenty of positive things to say about Rodgers' clutch factor and overall profile as a player.

"Certainly the efforts of Aaron Rodgers is always helpful. As we've talked a lot in those environments and circumstances, he's just got a unique resume, a unique talent, a unique thirst for significant moments," Tomlin said. "And I'm never surprised when he smiles in the face of adversity and delivers for us, as he did on Sunday night. And so I'm thankful for that."

Rodgers also heaped plenty of praise upon Tomlin when discussing the culture he's helped create in Pittsburgh.

"I think the way that he creates the culture and allows guys to be themselves is an important part of team chemistry and being a healthy locker room," Rodgers said. "One thing I really love, and it's kind of the antithesis of where I was, is there's not really any leaks in the boat. Every year you have difficulties and adversity, both on the field and off the field, and to go through a season like this, and to be able to focus on football and not have a lot of other little (expletive) out there has been really nice."

What's Next for Steelers Hall of Famers?

It felt as though there was a very real chance that both Tomlin and Rodgers would have completed their final games with the Steelers had they fell to the Ravens last week.

That's not to say the pair are locks to return to the organization in 2026, but that outcome is far more probable now that the franchise has made the playoffs.

Should Pittsburgh lose in embarrassing fashion to the Texans, maybe Tomlin will still take a step back and opt to leave as he reevaluates where his career stands.

Rodgers' path back to the Steelers would become far more complicated if Tomlin were to leave. If the latter were to stay while the former either retires or even ends up elsewhere next season, which isn't an overly likely scenario from a speculative standpoint, the organization would enter the year with a different starting quarterback for the fifth campaign in a row.

With Tomlin shutting down rumors of a potential coaching departure for a TV analyst role while Rodgers will likely take some time to evaluate his options in the offseason, we're a ways away from a concrete conclusion on Pittsburgh's HC/QB combination for the 2026 campaign.

The two future Hall of Famers' choices, though, will likely be correlated in some fashion.

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter for the latest news and updates on the Pittsburgh Steelers