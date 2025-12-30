Steelers Legend Misses Hall of Fame for 10th Time
In this story:
Pittsburgh Steelers legend Hines Ward has been left off the finalist list for the Pro Football Hall of Fame for the 10th year in a row, marking the 10th year that Hines has been a semifinalist for the HOF, but failed to advance.
Ward, who played with the Steelers for his entire professional career (spanning from 1998 through his retirement in 2011), has fewer career receiving yards than any of the other four finalists at wide receiver for this selection process, which likely contributes to his repeat snubs. Ward currently serves as the wide receivers coach for the Arizona Sun Devils, a role he has held since April 2024.
Ward previously worked with the Steelers' wide receiver room as an offensive intern in 2017 before moving on to the New York Jets as an offensive assistant in 2019. He has since held coaching roles with the Florida Atlantic Owls and San Antonio Brahmas organizations.
Pro Football Hall of Fame Finalists
These 15 modern-era finalists were named, h/t SteelersNow.
Cincinnati Bengals OT Willie Anderson
New Orleans Saints QB Drew Brees
New Orleans Saints G Jahri Evans
Arizona Cardinals WR Larry Fitzgerald
San Francisco 49ers RB Frank Gore
St. Louis Rams WR Torry Holt
Carolina Panthers LB Luke Keuchly
New York Giants QB Eli Manning
Baltimore Ravens OLB Terrell Suggs
Indianapolis Colts K Adam Vinatieri
Indianapolis Colts WR Reggie Wayne
Minnesota Vikings DT Kevin Williams
Dallas Cowboys TE Jason Witten
Dallas Cowboys S Darren Woodson
Baltimore Ravens G Marshal Yanda
The Case for Ward as a Hall-of-Famer
Ward's versatiltiy and impact on the game should make him a Hall-of-Famer, at least according to former Steelers head coach Bill Cowher, who asked voters to look beyond the numbers in their decision on Ward. Cowher coached Ward from the beginning of Ward's career until Cowher's retirement following the 2006 NFL season.
"Hines Ward is a Hall of Fame player because number one, he had a tremendous impact on the game," Cowher said in a statement, h/t SI's Dominic Campbell. "His numbers may not be what they are to other people because he played in an offense where he wasn't going to be asked to catch the ball. He was asked a lot to block. We had one of the best running games in my 15 years here, and Hines Ward was a big part of that. He was a guy that every defense knew where he was, every defensive safety knew where he was."
"His impact as a blocker, his impact as a player who can make clutch plays at clutch times. He could play inside. He could play outside. A versatile guy who lined up every snap. He was consistent, he was productive over a long period of time. There's no question in my mind that Hines Ward, don't just look at the numbers, but his impact on the field, what he did to the game, he was a difference maker. And everyone knew and understood where he was. To me, that's a Hall of Fame player."
Ward is expected to have a harder and harder time as the years go on, given his statistical performance, but he is clearly well-loved in Pittsburgh and will go down in history as one of the best wide receivers of his era -- even if he never does make it to the HOF.
