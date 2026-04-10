NFL Analyst Calls Out Mike Tomlin's Strange Steelers Disappearance

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are a few months into a new chapter for the franchise. After 19 seasons, head coach Mike Tomlin stepped away from the organization. Despite the clamoring for a change, Tomlin's resignation came as a total surprise.

It's been three months since Tomlin departed the Steelers, and they've already begun to move on. New head coach Mike McCarthy has begun to make his mark on the roster, and there has been a renewed sense of optimism as the 2026 season approaches.

Since Tomlin stepped down as coach, a question has emerged with seemingly no answer. Many have wondered why his tenure was not concluded with a proper explanation or send-off. The only time he's spoken publicly since the decision was at The Ireland Funds Dinner Gala in March, and he didn't address what prompted his decision to leave. That has some national pundits, like Dan LeBatard, questioning the whole thing. On a recent episode of The Dan LeBatard Show with Stugotz, he shared that he still finds Tomlin's departure quite bizarre.

“Could you guys have imagined a scenario where I tell you, ‘A guy who has won for 20 straight years — had winning seasons at the top of one of the most majestic franchises to be found anywhere in American sports — quits,'” he said. “Vanishes without an explanation. Never gets a goodbye or a press conference, and we still haven’t heard from him. Does anyone not think that’s weird? A real icon name in the sport says goodbye without ever saying goodbye. Nobody hears anything from him, and just gone."

Nov 9, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin looks on during the first half of the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Is it Weird?

LeBatard may have a point. The Steelers obviously don't have a lot of experience with coaching turnover, as they've hired just four since 1969.

After Chuck Noll left the franchise in 1991, he hosted a press conference and answered questions regarding his decision. Bill Cowher did the same thing in 2007 when he stepped down as the head coach.

Tomlin didn't do that after making his decision. He rode off into the sunset and obscurity immediately after stepping down.

That's a little weird.

Now, in Tomlin's defense, he's not obligated to hold any sort of press conference or public media setting. No longer an active employee of the Steelers, he isn't beholden to the same media obligations he was as the head coach. Still, the local and national media and fanbase expected to hear from Tomlin in some capacity one last time.

Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI,and find out podcast All Steelers Talk on YouTubeor anywhere you listen!