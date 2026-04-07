Steelers' Joey Porter Jr. Denies Rumor of Mike Tomlin Story

PITTSBURGH — It’s well-known that Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. is very close with former head coach Mike Tomlin. After all, Tomlin coached his father to a Super Bowl championship. Steelers fans remember fondly the picture of Joey Sr. Holding a young Joey Jr. during the celebration.

That’s why it was also a foregone conclusion that the Steelers drafted Porter Jr. in the 2023 NFL Draft. Tomlin watched the cornerback grow up and no one knew the ball player better than the former head coach.

That’s also why no one was surprised to hear that Porter Jr. was one of many Steelers players who had a very emotional reaction to Tomlin’s departure. It was detailed in part by a story by Mike DeFabo of The Athletic. The only problem, according to Porter Jr., is that’s not exactly what happened. Unlike the online narrative, the standout cornerback clarified what his reaction to the news was during an appearance on The Blueprint Podcast.

“Whoever said I was hyperventilating on the (internet), on my life I was not,” he explained.“There was someone who came on the (internet) and said I was hyperventilating. I was sick, I ain’t even gonna lie. Definitely shed a tear, but hyperventilating is crazy.”

Some Context Might Help Here

It’s not clear if Porter Jr. read the article from DeFabo or is referring to the online discourse afterwards. For context, this is what DeFabo wrote in an article that went inside the locker room during Tomlin’s resignation.

“As Tomlin spoke, Joey Porter Jr. was almost hyperventilating,” he wrote. “The son of a Steelers legend, he has known the coach longer than almost anyone in the locker room and grew up with Tomlin’s son, Dino. In some ways, Tomlin is more like an uncle than a coach to Porter."

Whatever the case, Porter Jr. made it clear that the move affected him deeply. He just didn’t care for the characterization of how he reacted.

Jan 12, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin before an AFC Wild Card Round game against the Houston Texans at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Does It Matter?

He shed a tear, he struggled to catch his breath. Does it really matter?

This is when the spotlight on professional athletes shines too bright. These are human beings. Porter Jr. and Tomlin have a relationship that extends over two decades.

Wouldn’t you feel blindsided if a person you knew both personally and professionally for 20+ years suddenly departed a position with no warning?

What’s Next for Porter Jr. and Steelers?

The good news is that the Steelers and Porter Jr. have lots of time left together. The 25-year-old cornerback is the team’s top priority in line for a contract extension. After emerging as a shutdown corner on the outside, the Steelers are preparing to pay him a sizable raise as they make him one of the highest-paid players at his position.

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