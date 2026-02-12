Steelers Benefit From Latest Trinidad Chambliss Development

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers might have received a lucky break when it comes to finding their next exciting quarterback prospect.

The rumors are swirling that Aaron Rodgers is returning to the Steelers for another year, but they still need some improved depth behind him and to challenge second-year QB Will Howard. Things might have gotten easier for the Steelers, as the QB they should target might now be even easier to draft.

Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss is one of the most exciting players in this underwhelming QB class. A standout player in 2025, he is easily the second or third-best player at his position. Unfortunately for Chambliss, he did not receive an invitation to the NFL Draft Combine, which could have allowed him to separate himself from someone like Ty Simpson out of Alabama. That's great news for Pittsburgh, however, as Chambliss could fly under the radar just enough to land comfortably with the Steelers.

Why Was Chambliss Left Out?

If you are thinking this kills the dream of the Steelers taking Chambliss, there is great news. Chambliss being left out of the Draft Combine is essentially meaningless. The most likely reason he was left off is because he and Ole Miss are still embroiled in a suit to grant him another year of NCAA eligibility. Chambliss's sued the NCAA seeking temporary injunctions to grant him eligibility, and is set to have his first hearing in Calhoun County, Mississippi.

With so much uncertainty, the NFL Draft Combine likely left him off the invite list.

How This Helps Steelers

If the organization can remain patient, this could work in their favor. As Chambliss pushes to return to school, the hope is that other NFL teams lose interest in the talented quarterback. The Steelers should fight this urge, however, as there is no guarantee that he returns to the NCAA.

If anything, this could be the exact type of distraction that allows Chambliss to fall right into their laps. With plenty of quarterback-needy teams in the NFL, Chambliss possesses one of the highest upsides, making him a can't miss prospect. For the Steelers, they have to sit and wait, but this update could be an incredibly beneficial one for Pittsburgh's draft plans.

Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) celebrates a play during the CFP Fiesta Bowl against Miami at the State Farm Stadium, in Glendale, Ariz., on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026. | Lauren Witte/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

What Chambliss Brings

The Steelers are preparing for the 2026 NFL League Year to begin and the 2026 NFL Draft. Over the next few months, the outlook of this team can alter drastically. With a new head coach and staff, plus free agency and the draft ahead, the organization can quickly shed the stink of their 2025 disappointment and replace it with optimism.

Chambliss would instantly bring a spark to Pittsburgh. During this past season, he showed a ton of promising abilities. He completed 66% of his passes, accumulating 3,937 passing yards in the process. He was very careful with the ball as well, limiting his turnovers to just three interceptions compared to 22 passing touchdowns.

He was also a threat on the ground. Carrying the ball 133 times, he racked up 527 rushing yards and eight touchdowns.

Chambliss is not the biggest player. Listed at 6'1" and 200 pounds, he uses his athleticism and intelligence to make up for his average build. The question is whether or not that can hold up at the NFL level, but the Steelers should be willing to give it a shot regardless.

