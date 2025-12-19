NFL Insider Hints at Steelers' T.J. Watt Return Date

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are still waiting for T.J. Watt to return to action after undergoing lung surgery, but his timeframe may be further away than initially expected.

Watt underwent emergency lung surgery after suffering a partially collapsed lung during a dry needling session at the Steelers' facility. He was hospitalized for several days and has yet to return to practice.

At first, this return timeline was expected to be soon, with the window open for him to play in Week 16 against the Detroit Lions. He has yet to make an appearance on the field, meaning he will not play against Detroit. Now, that timeline may be being pushed back.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, who initially reported the team was "hopeful" Watt would return against the Lions, is hinting that the outside linebacker may not be back until Week 18.

"Starting out with Steelers star linebacker T.J. Watt, who has not practiced this week and now appears unlikely to return to action on Sunday against the Lions. Watt missed last week’s game after undergoing a procedure to fix a small hole in his lung. There was some optimism initially that Watt might only miss one game, but at this point he is taking it slow in terms of his recovery,” Pelissero said on NFL Network. "Really, the game that matters for the Steelers, quite possibly, is still two weeks away because even if the Steelers lose their next two games and the Ravens win their next two games, it is still winner take all Week 18 when these Steelers and the Ravens meet once again."

Dec 7, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) chases down Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) during the first half at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

Watt's brother, J.J., recently said on the Pat McAfee Show that Watt is taking things slow as well.

“He is working through it. He is working through it,” he said. “It’s obviously not somewhere that he expected or would like to be. But just handling the situation day by day and making sure to find the appropriate and proper steps to get back to where he would like to be.”

Steelers Without Watt

If the Steelers are without Watt until their final regular season game, they'll be leaning on Alex Highsmith and likely Jack Sawyer as their starters until then.

Nick Herbig, who started in Watt's place in Week 15, suffered a hamstring injury. The team signed Jeremiah Moon off of the Carolina Panthers practice squad, hinting that the trio will man the outside linebacker room until Watt and Herbig are ready to go.

