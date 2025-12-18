Steelers Sign Former LB After T.J. Watt Injury

The Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly bringing back a familiar face ahead of their Week 16 game against the Detroit Lions.

According to CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz, Pittsburgh is signing outside linebacker Jeremiah Moon to its 53-man roster off the Carolina Panthers' practice squad.

With both T.J. Watt (lung) and Nick Herbig (hamstring) registering as non-participants on the Steelers' first injury report of the week, Moon could potentially play a role for the team vs. Detroit.

Moon's Prior Steelers Stint

The Steelers claimed Moon off waivers from the Baltimore Ravens in January 2024, and he began last season on the reserve/injured list before eventually being activated in early October.

He went on to play in 13 games for the team, recording nine tackles over 333 total snaps before re-signing on a one-year deal worth $1.03 million in March.

Moon was carted off the field with what was described as a calf injury during an early training camp practice in July during the Steelers' seven shots drill, however, and he was subsequently waived from IR.

The Carolina Panthers signed Moon to their practice squad in October, and he appeared in a single contest for the team.

Moon's Potential Role

As previously mentioned, Watt and Herbig's statuses are currently up in the air for this weekend's matchup against the Lions at Ford Field.

Alex Highsmith and Jack Sawyer are the only two healthy outside linebackers on the Steelers' 53-man roster, so adding depth was a logical move by the team in this case.

Pittsburgh has both Kana'i Mauga and Julius Welschof on its practice squad, but it seems Moon will get a chance to make an impact before either of those players.

In 117 defensive snaps for the Steelers last season, Moon finished with two pressures and no sacks, per Pro Football Focus.

As a member of the Ravens in 2023, he logged a single pressure across 102 defensive reps.

Highsmith and Sawyer will get a majority of the pass rushing opportunities off the edge if both Watt and Herbig are out, but Moon has at least some experience doing so during his NFL career and within Pittsburgh's defense.

Even if he doesn't make an impact defensively, Moon should still earn some special teams reps. He saw time on the Steelers' kick coverage, kick return, punt coverage, punt return and field goal/extra point block units, according to PFF, so he's well-versed in that facet of the game under Danny Smith.

