Pat McAfee Invents Perfect Name for Steelers Spitting Drama
PITTSBURGH -- Despite the Pittsburgh Steelers dominating the Cincinnati Bengals 34-12, the biggest story to come out of the win was the tussle between Steelers safety Jalen Ramsey and Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase.
Ramsey was ejected during the game following what seemed to be a heated altercation, with Ramsey stating that Chase spit at him during postgame media availability. Chase denied it, but later video evidence proved that Chase had spit.
Analysis By Pat McAfee
The intense back-and-forth was broken down by ESPN's Pat McAfee, who put his own spin and context on the event, dubbing the drama "Spitgate."
"There's been famous fights in the past, and this particular series that have caused playoff games to go a different direction. You're talking about AFC North Heat." McAfee said. "You’re talking about the toughness of Cincinnati."
He then broke down how the two parrties involved were relatively new to each other, with Chase being a long term Bengal but Ramsey being a new addition to the Steelers' roster this year.
“Two newer guys to said rivalry, Ja'marr Chase obviously has been there for a couple years with Cincinnati Bengals, Jalen Ramsey just got traded at Pittsburgh Steelers." McAfee said.
With no one sure exactly what led up to the infamous spit, McAfee tried to surmise what led to Chase making the move that would eventually lead to a one game suspension when the dust settled.
"With him one thing will be constant with Jalen Ramsey though, he's always going to be up in your shit. And Jamar Chase didn't love that." McAfee said. "I guess there was constant bickering, and then it came to a head right here."
The Aftermath Of The Spit
The Steelers are certainly better off than the Bengals in this case, as it seems that no extra discipline is on the way for Ramsey. Ramsey, since being moved to safety in recent weeks, has been excellent despite being on the older end of the team's personnel. On the other hand, the Bengals are set to take on the New England Patriots without Chase, leaving them without one of their players against one of the best teams in football.
The Steelers are set to take on the Bears, and Caleb Williams has excelled as a passer as of late. Ramsey will need to be at the top of his game, but the mergence of new stars like James Pierre has allowed the Steelers to have a deeper secondary group than expected.
