Patrick Queen's Future Uncertain With Steelers New Draft Outlook

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers brought in yet another exciting linebacker for a visit ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft.

LSU standout Harold Perkins Jr. will be the latest linebacker to visit the Steelers as they handle their pre-draft visits. Perkins Jr. is an exciting player who dealt with injury issues during his time in the NCAA, but he still projects to be a player who will excel at the NFL level.

Source: LSU LB Harold Perkins Jr has visits scheduled with the Pittsburgh Steelers & Los Angeles Chargers.



Versatile defender remains one of the more interesting evals in the class. 35 TFLs & eight forced fumbles in his four seasons at LSU. — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) March 23, 2026

Perkins Jr. joins a list of linebackers who have been to the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex recently. Players like Jacob Rodriguez out of Texas Tech and Pittsburgh Panthers’ Kyle Louis also recently visited with the organization. Georgia star CJ Allen was a huge focus for the team during their trip for the college’s pro day. With so much interest being paid to the inside linebacker position as the draft approaches, Steelers starter Patrick Queen is on unsteady and unfamiliar ground as his position on the team might be in jeopardy.

Why Steelers Might Add At ILB

As things currently stand, the Steelers will have the exact same group of inside linebackers they deployed in 2025.

That is simply not good enough. Everyone struggled. Queen pushed through injuries and up-and-down play. Payton Wilson showed lapses in pass coverage and Malik Harrison was rather ineffective outside of blatant running situations.

It’s clear the team needs more talent. Perkins Jr. is a player who is in the mold of Queen. He played at LSU and showed elite athleticism during his time with the Tigers. He’s also set to be a day three pick, meaning the Steelers could land an impact player in the fourth or fifth round.

Harold Perkins Jr interception as LSU Tigers take on the Texas A&M Aggies. October 25, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; at Tiger Stadium. Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. | SCOTT CLAUSE / USATODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Is Queen Still on Trade Block?

As the 2026 NFL league year kicked off, there was a ton of buzz and speculation surrounding Queen. Entering the final year of his current contract, he’s one of the highest-paid inside linebackers in the NFL. He’s good for 100 tackles a year and some frustration, but other teams, like the Dallas Cowboys, were willingly close to acquiring the veteran run stopper.

The deal fell through, but the idea is still kicking. Especially as the Steelers keep putting resources into finding more talent at the position, the potential for Queen to go remains strong.

The NFL Draft is less than a month away, and the price for a player like Queen is bound to change. The Steelers are seemingly committed to the veteran right now, evidenced by the roster bonus the team paid out. That doesn’t finalize anything, however, as Queen’s status may be in jeopardy ahead of the 2026 season.

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