Steelers QB Option is Drawing Aaron Rodgers Comparison

If the Pittsburgh Steelers re-sign Aaron Rodgers, perhaps they could search for a young quarterback who could serve as his understudy and eventually compete for the starting job.

While highlighting the NFL's QB-needy squads as the offseason gets set to kick into full gear, ESPN's Ben Solak essentially cautioned the Steelers against bringing back Rodgers and reuniting him with new head coach Mike McCarthy while also talking up New Orleans Saints signal caller Spencer Rattler as a potential option for them on the trade market given his similarities to a prior version of Rodgers based on their respective play styles.

"If the Steelers re-sign Aaron Rodgers to another one-year deal, God bless 'em,'" Solak wrote. "Rodgers' lack of mobility and diminishing arm talent is an enormous limiting factor on their offense. Only two quarterbacks ([Justin] Fields and Brady Cook) threw shorter passes than Rodgers in 2025, and Rodgers offered the Steelers nothing on extended plays: 39th of 45 quarterbacks by success rate on extended dropbacks. Hopefully a Rodgers return would come with an accompanying trade for a young passer who can compete in camp -- I think Rattler would learn a ton from Rodgers , in that Rattler has a style of play reminiscent of prime Rodgers -- but I'm not holding my breath on that."

Oct 26, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler (2) throws downfield during the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Rattler Has High Upside?

Solak wasn't shy in voicing his affinity for Rattler's game, stating that, "this is the guy I'd really be pursuing if I were in desperate need," as well as writing that he was, "a totally acceptable young starter" across his eight games in that role with the Saints this past season and that he has, "great physical tools for playmaking."

Working with first-year head coach Kellen Moore, who was McCarthy's offensive coordinator for four seasons (2019 - 2022) during the latter's stint as the Dallas Cowboys' head coach, Rattler displayed his mobility and penchant for making plays happen off-script at times.

He's not the most consistent pure passer in the world, but there have been enough flashes there for franchises to potentially believe he could grow into a long-term starter for them.

Is Rattler the Right Option for Pittsburgh?

Following Tyler Shough's standout rookie campaign for the Saints after being selected in the second round of last year's NFL Draft, Rattler isn't viewed as anything more than a high-level backup for the team at the moment.

Thus, New Orleans may consider shopping him around and seeing if it can net a pick or two in the 2026 draft for Rattler, with Solak suggesting that he'd be open to trading a Day 3 pick for him as "camp competition", but the Steelers don't make a ton of sense as a landing spot for him.

That's not meant as a slight at Rattler, who has proven he belongs in the NFL and possesses some intriguing tools, but Pittsburgh would be better served giving Will Howard a chance to prove himself before moving onto another young quarterback via the trade market.

Howard was a standout during the offseason program and training camp heading into his rookie year as a sixth-round pick, but a hand injury he suffered in early August ended up landing him on the reserve/injured list until Week 11.

The 24-year-old's mobility and success in the deep passing game during his lone season at Ohio State in 2024, during which he won the national title, make him a prospect worth at least giving a shot in Pittsburgh.

Rattler would become a far more interesting, and perhaps, realistic target for the Steelers if they were to show no interest in bringing in a veteran or having Rodgers return, but because that's not the case, the team should stick by Howard as their up-and-coming option behind center for the time being.

