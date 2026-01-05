Can Steelers Actually Pull It Off? Possibly

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers did it. They are AFC North champions for the first time since 2020 after a thrilling victory in Week 18.

Now, the Steelers are host the Houston Texans to finish off Wild Card Weekend. It's another challenging matchup and another game that the Steelers will likely be considered the underdogs.

But, against the ever-growing odds, it's possible that the Steelers could actually do this. They might just have what it takes to win the Super Bowl.

Timely Defensive Performance

There is nothing more dangerous in the postseason than a surging defense. Countless Super Bowl-winning teams are fueled by a lock-down defensive group.

The Steelers aren't there, quite yet, but there have been glimpses of a Steel Curtain lurking.

One way they've displayed that is with their run defense. Since Week 14, the Steelers have vastly improved their ability to stop the run. They've held their opponents to under 100 yards rushing in three of the last five games.

The secondary remains a problem, evidenced once again by the multiple explosive plays they surrendered in Week 18.

But they can make up for that with their ability to create turnovers. The Steelers finished with the fourth-best turnover differential in the NFL. They finished the regular season with 15 interceptions and 12 fumbles, the second-most forced this year.

Dec 21, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (23) tackles Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf (4) during the fourth quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

The DK of It All

The Steelers offense was in a brutal place after wide receiver DK Metcalf was suspended for the final two games of the regular season. They failed to record a touchdown in their Week 17 loss, and running back Kenneth Gainwell was the team's leading receiver in Week 18.

In their first postseason game, Metcalf is back. His suspension ends, and the Steelers' best offensive player returns. Despite missing the final two contests, he finished his first season in Pittsburgh with 59 receptions on 99 targets, 850 yards and six touchdowns.

With Metcalf back, the offense suddenly has hope again. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers found a way to drag the passing game forward in Week 18. He threw for 294 yards, including a game-winning touchdown throw to Calvin Austin III.

But no one is as dynamic as Metcalf. His physicality and speed can be unguardable at times, and with the Steelers set to face the league's stingiest defenses, Metcalf's production remains paramount.

It might be unlikely, but it's suddenly possible. The Steelers have struggled at various points of the season, but that all fades away when the postseason begins. In its place comes hope and a belief that this team has what it takes to go on a long playoff run.

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter for the latest news and updates on the Pittsburgh Steelers