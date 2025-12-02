Steelers New CB Earned a Starting Job

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers debuted a new cornerback during their Week 13 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Hidden behind the team's disastrous run defense was the first taste of NFL action this season for defensive back Asante Samuel Jr. His appearance marked his debut with Pittsburgh and his first game-action in over a year due to a neck injury that required spinal fusion surgery.

It was a limited appearance for Samuel, but the Steelers quickly handed an expanded role to the 26-year-old. Not only that, he's in line to take on even more responsibility the rest of the 2025 season and possibly beyond.

What Does the Game Tape Show?

Samuel played in 28 defensive snaps in Week 13. After James Pierre left the game due to a possible concussion, the Steelers had no choice but to turn to their free-agent addition. In those 28 snaps, he recorded three total tackles. One of those was an impressive open-field solo tackle on Bills running back James Cook.

That tackle was one of the most encouraging signs of his play. For Samuel, it was a welcome back moment. He was finally in the game, taking contact, and making plays like he did before his injuries.

For the Steelers' defense, it was a much-needed display from their secondary. They've been a disastrous open-field tackling team. In one play, Samuel showed that he can provide more stability opposite Joey Porter Jr. on the outside.

Dec 23, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. (26) enters the field before the game against the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Pass Coverage Worries

Here's the one problem with his debut game, and the issue was not just his fault. The run game disaster aside, their pass coverage was scattered and all over the place. They frequently were trying to communicate up to the very last moment of the snap and it often resulted in the Bills exploiting a lapse in coverage.

The perfect example was on the Bills' third-quarter touchdown from Keon Coleman. With the Bills at the 1-yard line, Samuel was lined up outside. As the Bills brought players in motion pre-snap, the Steelers were all over the place. Payton Wilson, wearing the green dot, was frantically waving his arms and pointing to get players in position. Samuel motioned in for a moment but stayed on the outside, lining up on Coleman at the line of scrimmage.

Coleman ran a crossing route straight toward the back pylon. The receivers to quarterback Josh Allen's left and the tight end in tight all ran short routes creating chaos, confusing the already lost Steelers defense. Samuel wasn't even within five steps of Coleman when he hauled in Allen's pass.

PFF didn't credit Samuel with a touchdown allowed, but I believe he should have been as the main coverage player. That being said, the coverage breakdown that allowed Coleman to pass completely untouched was not a result of Samuel's poor play.

Samuel was more than serviceable in his first NFL game. Amongst a group of disappointing players in a disappointing season, their new addition has earned a greater role as the 2025 season nears its end.

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter for the latest news and updates on the Pittsburgh Steelers